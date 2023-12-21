Global Radiotherapy Market Review And Forecast 2023-2033: Trends, Lucrative Opportunities, Leading Segments, Major Players

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Radiotherapy Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The market's expansion is driven by factors such as increasing incidence of cancer, continuous technological advancements such as the development of MRI linear accelerators, proton therapy, and the introduction of treatment planning software that integrates with imaging data. These innovations collectively contribute to improved cancer treatment outcomes.
Further, the global expansion of radiotherapy services is bolstered by growing collaborations and partnerships among industry players, cancer treatment centers, and oncology research institutes, further contributing to market growth. Despite these positive trends, challenges such as the high costs associated with obtaining and implementing radiotherapy devices, particularly in emerging countries with insufficient funds and healthcare infrastructure, may limit the adoption of new radiotherapy technologies.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation 1: by Procedure
External Beam Radiotherapy Internal Beam Radiotherapy Systemic Radiotherapy
Segmentation 2: by End-User
Hospitals Independent Radiotherapy Centres
Segmentation 3: by Type
Product Software and Services
Segmentation 4: by Region
North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest-of-the-World
Companies Mentioned
Siemens Healthineers AG Elekta Accuray Incorporated BrainLab Becton & Dickinson Hitachi Ltd. Perspective Therapeutics Sensus Healthcare MagnetTx Oncology Solutions Ltd. Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc. Mevion Medical Systems ProTom International Philips P-Cure iCAD
