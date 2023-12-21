Anish Dhanjee Recognized As CU Times LUMINARIES Award Finalist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GLENDALE, AZ, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AVANA Companies (AVANA), a comprehensive lending and asset management ecosystem, is proud to share that Anish Dhanjee, Senior Product Manager, has been recognized as a 2023 CU Times LUMINARIES Rising Star Finalist. Award organizers at CU Times, a comprehensive, independent credit union news site, announced the winners in August 2023, celebrating influential leaders driving the credit union industry forward.“CU Times is a well-respected publication in the industry, and it is an honor to be named a finalist alongside other rising stars,” said Anish Dhanjee, Senior Product Manager at AVANA Companies.“By prioritizing the needs of credit unions and incorporating cutting-edge technology, we've not only improved the credit union experience but also elevated AVANA's services to new heights.”In the past year, Anish has led the development of AVANA's groundbreaking initiative, the Participations Desk, which revolutionizes credit union participation in deals. He prioritizes credit unions' needs by creating a user-friendly platform, enabling them to access and evaluate deals, and enhancing their choice and control. Anish's commitment to excellence is evident in the platform's visually appealing interface, robust security measures, and seamless user workflows, elevating AVANA's services and setting a new industry standard.“This recognition is a testament to Anish's drive to search for new ways to improve our technology and the investor experience,” said Sundip Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of AVANA Companies.“The efforts made by Anish will provide capital for a better tomorrow and financial inclusion for AVANA's customers and communities.”The 2023 CU Times LUMINARIES Awards celebrates the top industry players delivering meaningful results in areas that matter most to credit unions rather than emphasizing asset levels, rankings, or the latest industry buzz. Those selected to be a part of the program's Class of 2023 were reviewed by a diverse panel of judges from around the credit union industry.AVANA Companies is an ecosystem of fintech products and services for retail and institutional investors, small and medium-sized enterprise borrowers, credit unions, and banks. In the last 3 years, AVANA has launched several new fintech platforms, including EqualSeatTM, a commercial debt investment platform designed to level the playing field with fractional investment opportunities for accredited individual and institutional investors. For more information, visit .About AVANA Companies:The AVANA Family of Companies (AVANA) is dedicated to stimulating local economies and contributing to clean energy development across the United States. Founded in 2002 by brothers Sundip and Sanat Patel, it is a family of impact lending and investment platforms that serve entrepreneurs and investors. AVANA's impact lending is done through AVANA Capital and AVANA CUSO, and impact investments through AVANA Fund and EqualSeatTM. The company's goal is to empower American small businesses by providing ESG-focused loans and investment opportunities that are impactful, socially driven and preserve wealth. AVANA is headquartered in Arizona and serves small business owners and investors across the United States and globally. AVANA invests in the communities it serves, creating jobs, stimulating economic growth and contributing to sustainable projects. AVANA has recently been named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. AVANA Capital, LLC is licensed in California under DBO license number 603K752 and in Arizona under CBK license number 0921662. To learn more, visit or follow AVANA Companies on LinkedIn.

Rachael Clifford

10 TO 1 PUBLIC RELATIONS

+1 480-519-3070

email us here