Patrick Lange, HVAC Business Broker, Celebrates Successful Sale In North Carolina

HORSESHOE BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned HVAC business broker Patrick Lange has once again demonstrated his expertise by successfully brokering a significant deal in Wilson, North Carolina. With a keen understanding of the HVAC industry and a deep appreciation for the southern hospitality culture, Lange has found continued success in the state.

Patrick Lange expressed his affinity for working in the Carolinas, stating, "I love working with HVAC owners and buyers in the state of North Carolina. That Southern hospitality culture is something I mesh well with. Really good people."

He successfully identified a buyer who not only met the seller's financial expectations but also shared a commitment to maintaining high standards of customer service and even preserving the existing staff.

The seller was delighted that their legacy would be preserved and their loyal employees and customers would continue to be taken care of.

Reflecting on the success of the deal, Patrick Lange remarked, "It's gratifying to find a buyer who not only values the business but also respects its legacy and the people who have contributed to its success.

Patrick Lange continues to be a trusted name in the HVAC business brokerage industry, known for his dedication to client satisfaction and his ability to navigate complex transactions with a focus on the human element.

About Patrick Lange

Patrick Lange is an experienced HVAC-specific business broker with Business Modification Group based in Horseshoe Beach, Florida. He has a unique background in financial planning and has even owned an HVAC business himself. This makes him well-suited to working with some of the most successful HVAC business owners in the country. Specializing in companies with 1-10 million dollars in revenue, he maintains a network of buyers and sellers in the industry. He has sold more HVAC businesses than any other broker in the United States over the last 12 months and is currently the Vice President of the Business Brokers of Florida (North Florida District.)

Patrick has a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Florida. In his downtime, he enjoys fishing and spending time with his wife, Jennifer, and extended family.

