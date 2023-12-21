Emissions & Plastic Packaging Top Environmental Searches For 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EMISSIONS and plastic packaging were the most searched environmental questions of 2023 on AI platform Ubuntoo.

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Energy came in third place, with users inputting searches around the transition and adoption of clean energy systems.Climate, biodiversity and agriculture each followed as key topics for users of the platform.Launched last month, Ubuntoo is a first-of-its-kind AI system for environmental practitioners. The platform is already in use by teams at Fortune 500 companies such as The Coca Cola Company, Target, and Subway.The platform draws on an expert database developed for over five years that provides users with curated solutions and intelligence, setting it apart from other large language AI platforms.Former vice presidents at Coca-Cola Peter Schelstraete and Venkatesh Kini are behind the engine, which offers action-based solutions on a wide variety of topics including plastic reduction, recycling, energy transition, food & agriculture and supply chain efficiencies."Are there biodegradable coatings for waterproofing?" and"what are two ways to drive down emissions at a skincare company?" are two example questions put to the AI platform since launching earlier this year.The Clorox Company partnered with Ubuntoo to meet its sustainability targets, including reducing virgin plastic and fibre packaging by 50 percent and cutting emissions in half by 2030.Ubuntoo provided solutions for reusable, refillable, and sustainable packaging materials to meet the company's needs.Clorox is now 85 percent of the way to achieving its goal of 100 percent recyclable, reusable, or compostable packaging by 2025.It has also been able to reduce emissions by 50 percent by 2023 and has since been recognised as the"Most Sustainable US Company" in 2023 by Barron.Peter Schelstraete, Co-Founder of Ubuntoo, said:"It's encouraging to see such high rankings for emissions and plastic packaging reduction on the Ubuntoo platform."Even those who are the most ambitious struggle to achieve the sustainability targets they set. By combining the collective intelligence of AI and practical human insight, we are helping big name companies to find solutions which are both commercially and environmentally sustainable."Sian Sutherland, Co-Founder, A Plastic Planet & PlasticFree :"It should come no surprise that plastic tops the searches for 2023. Plastic is as much a climate and a health issue as it is a waste issue.""With the UN Global Plastic Treaty currently being negotiated, now more than ever we need rapid access to high quality knowledge and solutions. It is only through collective action, real investment and shared information that we will be able to shift to a truly circular economy. And plastic, however hard we try, is not going to fit into that circle."For more information visit Ubuntoo

