1000 Trees For The Future: Asiago PDO Champions Environmental Efforts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Asiago Cheese Protection Consortium, committed to nurturing its native region, embarks on reforesting an area struck by the Vaia storm.

The Asiago Cheese Protection Consortium, committed to nurturing its native region, embarks on reforesting an area struck by the Vaia storm

VICENZA, ITALY, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the tangible effects of climate change, the Asiago Cheese Protection Consortium has committed to reforesting a section of the Asiago Plateau's woodlands, severely affected by the Vaia storm in 2018.Embracing a circular economy approach, the Consortium has joined a reforestation project on the Asiago Plateau, the birthplace of the Protected Designation of Origin Asiago cheese. By planting 1000 new trees, the Consortium symbolically dedicates one tree for each enterprise in the Asiago PDO supply chain and honors the cheese's millennium-long heritage.This initiative aims to restore the natural environment in areas still bearing the marks of the 2018 Vaia storm. It is part of the broader Asiago Green Edge project, which focuses on reducing the environmental and energy footprint of the Asiago cheese production process. The Consortium is thus extending its commitment to preserving the biodiversity and environmental equilibrium of its region of origin.This latest endeavor highlights the deep bond between Asiago PDO and its territory, translating the European Green Deal's ethos into action and aligning with shared biodiversity objectives that mandate member countries to plant at least 3 billion additional trees by 2030. This recognizes the vital role of plants in planetary health. The upcoming forest area, comprising a thousand fir and larch trees, is expected to absorb approximately 22 tons of CO2 annually once fully grown.'Global commitments necessitate local actions to avoid becoming ineffective,' says Flavio Innocenzi, Director of the Asiago Cheese Protection Consortium. 'The historic pact reached at COP28 is monumental, and we believe the best way to honor it is through consistent, tangible efforts. This initial phase of activities aligns with the UN2030 Agenda's point 15 ('Life on Land'), focusing on the sustainable use, protection, and restoration of ecosystems.'Fiorenzo Rigoni, President of the Consortium, adds, 'As stewards of this unique and delicate territory and conveyors of its essence through Asiago cheese production, we symbolically seek to reciprocate the benefits we have and continue to receive. It is our collective responsibility to care for our planet through substantive actions that extend beyond mere declarations. These 1000 trees not only represent our commitment but also offer a chance to engage with others who, like us, value environmental stewardship.'Over the next few months, the Consortium will closely monitor the growth and health of the planted trees and create opportunities to share this journey with its associates, the local community, and Asiago Plateau and PDO aficionados.ABOUT THE CONSORTIUM FOR THE PROTECTION OF ASIAGO CHEESEThe Consortium for the protection of Asiago cheese is an association made up of cheese producers and maturers. It has tasks of protection, promotion, enhancement and consumer information relating to Asiago PDO cheese.For more information visit:

ROBERTA ZARPELLON

TRAGUARDI COMUNICAZIONE

+39 339 418 7543

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube