Mercy University's 'A' Credit Rating Reaffirmed By Standard & Poor's Global Ratings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Official seal for Mercy University

The rating reaffirms Mercy University's capacity to meet its financial commitments and maintain a healthy and stable financial outlook.

DOBBS FERRY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Mercy University announced its 'A' credit rating has been reaffirmed by Standard & Poor's (S&P) Global Ratings services for higher education. S&P voted to affirm the 'A' rating after reviewing Mercy's most recent financial and enrollment data, which proved a stable outlook for the institution. The rating reaffirms Mercy's capacity to meet its financial commitments and maintain a healthy and stable financial outlook.This outstanding rating caps an epic year for the institution. This summer, Mercy College became Mercy University, welcomed a new president, and launched a new sixth school, the School of Nursing. In the fall, Mercy welcomed the largest freshman class in its history.“To fulfill Mercy University's mission to redefine higher education so that students receive not only access to education but the supports they need to graduate, we must maintain a financially robust institution,” said Susan L. Parish, Ph.D., M.S.W., president of Mercy University.“Today's reaffirmation of our Standard & Poor's rating reflects just that: disciplined, strong leadership which guides our decision-making and strategically invests in Mercy's long-term future.”While approximately 47 percent of private universities are rated 'BBB+' or below, Mercy University has maintained its 'A' rating since 2012. Mercy's healthy financial resources relative to debt, strong operating margins, including actual and projected surpluses, stable enrollment, low discount rate and careful expense controls were key factors in determining its 'A' rating this year.According to S&P's analysis, Mercy University, which showed financial stability throughout the pandemic, continues to maintain a positive outlook. S&P expects that the University will maintain positive operating margins and have sufficient financial resources ratios while enrollment is expected to remain at or near current levels.S&P analyzed ratings on 447 U.S. private and public colleges and universities as of November 30, 2023.About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The institution also provides non-credit courses and certificates for adult learners looking to acquire new skills through CERTiFi by Mercy University. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit .

Zodet Negrón

Mercy University

email us here