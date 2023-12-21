N.N. Jaeschke’S Heather Wiltshire Elected President; San Diego Chapter Community Associations Institute

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa N.N. Jaeschke (NNJ) , a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater San Diego area and surrounding cities, is proud to announce that Vice President of Operations Heather Wiltshire has been elected president of the Community Associations Institute San Diego chapter. Effective January 1–December 31, 2024, she will lead the chapter board of directors and provide strategic leadership in the development and execution of strategic planning. She will also work with the chapter executive director and staff to provide high-quality educational and networking opportunities and resources to CAI members throughout the San Diego area.

The San Diego Chapter of CAI offers membership to community associations and their members, builder/developers, managers, public agencies and officials, professionals who serve community associations, and other interested individuals and organizations. CAI does not represent any one professional or interest group. Rather, it represents the process of creating and operating a successful, viable community association.

“We are incredibly proud of Heather for this tremendous professional achievement,” said N.N. Jaeschke Branch President Eli Crenshaw, CMCA®, AMS®.“She is among the best and brightest of our very talented staff, and will no doubt provide unmatched thought leadership to our colleagues and peers throughout San Diego County.”

