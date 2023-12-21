               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Director/PDMR Shareholding


12/21/2023 11:53:16 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

Notification of Interests of Directors
21 December 2023

The Board of Foresight VCT plc announces, as part of the Offer for Subscription dated 13 October 2023, the following participation by Directors in the allotment dated 21 December 2023:

Director Shares Allotted
Ian Harris 15,267
Kavita Patel 15,267

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181


