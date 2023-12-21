Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42
Notification of Interests of Directors
21 December 2023
The Board of Foresight VCT plc announces, as part of the Offer for Subscription dated 13 October 2023, the following participation by Directors in the allotment dated 21 December 2023:
| Director
| Shares Allotted
| Ian Harris
| 15,267
| Kavita Patel
| 15,267
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181
