Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Townhome Community, Iron Creek At North End, Coming Soon To Charlotte, North Carolina

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its new community, Iron Creek at North End , is coming soon to Charlotte, North Carolina. Iron Creek at North End will offer spacious floor plans with rooftop terraces and convenient access to the AvidXchange Music Factory entertainment complex, Camp North End, and everything the vibrant North End neighborhood has to offer.



Iron Creek at North End will include 83 luxury four-story townhomes with rooftop terraces and 2-car garages. Home designs will range from 1,690 to 2,077+ square feet and will feature spacious living areas, generous loft spaces, an outdoor deck, and primary bedroom suites with large walk-in closets. Home pricing will start in the mid-$500,000s.

“Toll Brothers is delighted to continue our commitment to providing the highest quality communities in the vibrant North End area,” said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte.“Iron Creek at North End is ideally situated near Camp North End and adjacent to the AvidXchange Music Factory. This luxury low-maintenance townhome enclave promises breathtaking views of the Charlotte skyline from private rooftop terraces, and provides convenient access to Uptown, ensuring a seamless urban lifestyle.”





Homeowners at Iron Creek at North End will enjoy low-maintenance living with proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, including Camp North End, the AvidXchange Music Factory, Uptown Charlotte, and more. Abundant parks, green spaces, scenic biking and walking trails are also nearby.

Major highways including Interstates 77, 277, and 85 are accessible from Iron Creek at North End, offering homeowners convenient access to neighboring communities such as South End, Noda, and Plaza Midwood.

Home buyers will be able to choose select floorplans with designer appointed features or experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Iron Creek at North End and Toll Brothers communities in the Charlotte area, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers/NorthCarolina.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2023 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers .

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)