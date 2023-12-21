Lawmatics Joins State Bar of Texas Member Benefit Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Significant savings on legal-specific intake software now available to Texas Bar Members

San Diego, CA, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawmatics announced today that the #1 legal customer relationship management (CRM) platform is now part of the State Bar of Texas Member Benefit Program. The move increases access to cutting-edge legal-specific technology for legal professionals in the nation's second most-populous state.

“This partnership is a huge step in transforming the legal client experience and the business of law firms,” said Lawmatics CEO and Co-Founder Matt Spiegel.“Moving firms from manual, archaic processes to automated cloud-based tools is essential for growing revenue and improving the legal client experience. We're proud to offer attorneys in Texas a platform to help them practice more effectively and efficiently.”

This program extends a lifetime discount offer to all members of the State Bar of Texas upon their enrollment as new customers with Lawmatics. The legal CRM has already partnered with the American Bar Association as part of its member discount program.

“The State Bar of Texas is committed to providing Texas lawyers with access to tools that support their practices so they can better serve their clients,” Executive Director Trey Apffel said.“We are excited to add Lawmatics' CRM software to our extensive member benefits program.”

Lawmatics continues to cultivate the legal industry's adoption of cutting-edge tools like automation and AI by building the most robust legal-specific intake software. Its suite of made-for-legal features includes conflict checking, automated email and SMS, scheduling and payment gateway, and marketing management.

Lawmatics' pioneering role in transforming the legal industry has been acknowledged through various accolades. Notably, the platform won Product of the Year award at the 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards. The platform's AI email-writing assistant – LM[AI] – was named AI Innovation of the Year at the 2023 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards, with Lawmatics having previously won Overall Case Management Company of the Year in 2022. Lawmatics has also been named as a 2023 Inc. Power Partner.

