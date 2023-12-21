Bulk Food Ingredients Market: Savoring Growth In Convenience And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bulk Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Bulk Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global bulk food ingredients market showcased robust growth, surging from $707.66 billion in 2022 to $761.71 billion in 2023, recording a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This positive trajectory is anticipated to persist, reaching $950.47 billion in 2027, with a steady CAGR of 5.7%.

Driving Forces: Demand for Convenience Food

The escalating demand for convenience food products emerges as a key driver propelling the bulk food ingredients market forward. Convenience foods, characterized by their ready-to-eat nature and widespread availability in restaurants and grocery stores, are witnessing a surge in popularity. These processed foods, including snacks and frozen items, require minimal to no preparation effort. With consumers seeking hassle-free options, convenience foods utilize bulk food ingredients as raw materials. Notably, U.S. snack sales saw a 5% increase in the first half of 2021 compared to 2020, signaling a growing preference for convenient food choices.

Explore the Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market with a Detailed Sample Report:



Market Players: Leaders in the Mix

Major players shaping the bulk food ingredients market include Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, Olam International, Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Associated British Foods PLC, Bunge Limited, DMH Ingredients Inc., Community Foods Limited, The Source Bulk Foods, Essex Food Ingredients, Ingredients Inc., GCL Food Ingredients, and Organic Partners International LLC.

Innovation Wave: Upcycled Feedstocks

A prominent trend in the bulk food ingredients market is the surge in new product innovations, with a focus on upcycled feedstocks. Leading companies are introducing innovative products, such as FrieslandCampina Ingredients' BiotisTM launched in June 2020. BiotisTM aims to enhance various aspects of health, including digestive health, by interacting with the body's natural processes. This innovation reflects a commitment to offering healthy and functional ingredients, aligning with evolving consumer preferences.

Regional Landscape: North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific Accelerates

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the bulk food ingredients market, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive market report spans regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

The global bulk food ingredients market is segmented -

1) By Type: Primary Processed Bulk Food Ingredients, Secondary Processed Bulk Food Ingredients

2) By Application: Ready Meals, Bakery Products, Confectionery Products, Snacks and Spreads, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Others Distribution Channels

Access the Complete Report for In-Depth Analysis:



Bulk Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Bulk Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on bulk food ingredients market size , bulk food ingredients market drivers and trends, bulk food ingredients market major players, competitors' revenues, bulk food ingredients market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The bulk food ingredients market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Food Dehydrators Global Market Report 2023

report/food-dehydrators-global-market-report

Food Antioxidants Global Market Report 2023

report/food-antioxidants-global-market-report

Food Inclusions Global Market Report 2023

report/food-inclusions-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 6500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Viral And Non Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027