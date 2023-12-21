Study Reveals: Germany Will Probably Miss Its Ambitious Emobility Goals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BERLIN, DEUTSCHLAND, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Germany has set ambitious goals regarding its shift to eMobility, aiming to reach 15 million electric cars by 2030. In a study performed by Motointegrator, a leading car-parts dealer in Germany, the country's trajectory towards electric mobility is examined with detailed insights into regional disparities and market dynamics. The study is pivotal for understanding Germany's transition to electric vehicles (EVs), highlighting the nation's changing culture regarding cars and the shift to eMobility.Unattainable goals?: The national target of 15 milion EVs by 2030 was questioned at the recent summit, convened by the Chancellor Scholz. The study's forecast predicts less than 10 million electric cars in Germany if there are no fundamental changes.Challenging aspirations: Despite having approximately 1,013,000 e-cars in Germany as of January 1, 2023, which corresponds to 2.07% of total registrations, the German government's target remains a huge challenge. Despite a strong year, the total number of e-cars in November was only around 1,400,000.Top year for eMobility: New registrations of e-cars are experiencing an upswing, now accounting for 18.1% of this year's total market. For comparison, market share in the US was at 7%, and in Japan only at 2%.Germany still divided: The study exposes significant disparities between the eastern and western regions of Germany. The eastern states have the smallest proportion of EVs, with new electric car registrations at just 14%, compared to 18.4% in western states.Luxury products: The study identifies a strong correlation (0.925) between median monthly income and the proportion of electric vehicles, indicating economic factors as significant drivers in EV adoption.Automotive Market Trends: Volkswagen and Tesla currently dominate the EV market in Germany, with other German brands, such as Mercedes and BMW, trailing behind. German automakers are urged to strengthen their positions in the EV market to meet the growing demand and governmental targets.For access to the full study, interactive maps, and further insights, visit: Motointegrator BlogFor media inquiries or customized evaluations, contact Motointegrator at ... or call (+49) 30 4404 5433.Motointegrator has been a recognized expert in automotive spare parts and accessories for over a decade. The qualified online shop boasts an extensive range of products tailored to car, truck, and motorcycle models, as well as agricultural machinery and boats from European, American, and Asian manufacturers. The product portfolio includes over five million spare parts.

