TECHTOWN DETROIT WELCOMES EIGHT NEW BOARD MEMBERS AMIDST PERIOD OF GROWTH AND RECOGNITION

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TechTown Detroit announced today the appointment of eight dynamic business and community leaders to its esteemed board of directors. Set to serve three-year terms, these individuals bring diverse perspectives and valuable insights, reinforcing TechTown's position as Wayne State University's hub for innovative economic development and small business support in Detroit and beyond.“We are excited to welcome these eight remarkable individuals to our Board,” said Ned Staebler, vice president for economic development at Wayne State University and president and CEO of TechTown Detroit.“We're incredibly fortunate to have a leadership team that not only passionately supports our mission of advancing equitable economic development in Detroit, but also embodies the diversity and inclusion that we champion.”The new board members join TechTown during a pivotal period of growth for the nonprofit business service organization. In 2023, TechTown secured a $3.4 million award from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, accompanying its designation as a Small Business Support Hub. In addition to supporting the expansion of existing small business services in Wayne County over the next three years, this award includes $400,000 in funding that TechTown can provide directly to individual businesses as technical assistance grants.The organization also launched the Mobility Accelerator Innovation Network (MAIN) as one of five components of the Global Epicenter of Mobility initiative. MAIN is comprised of eight partner organizations that aim to advance mobility in Detroit and Southeast Michigan, by way of supporting software and hardware mobility companies at every stage of their development. In 2023 thus far, TechTown has supported 851 entrepreneurs and raised more than $23 million in startup and growth capital.TechTown's new board members are:CLARINDA BARNETT-HARRISONDirector, Skills, Michigan Central Innovation District, Ford Motor Co. and Adjunct Professor, Wayne State UniversityRIAN E. BARNHILLVice President of Government & Community Affairs, Olympia Development of MichiganHASSAN BEYDOUNGroup Executive of Economic Development, City of DetroitDR. MICHAEL BUSUITOBoard of Governors, Wayne State UniversityCORNELIA BUTLERDirector of Emergency Preparedness and Restoration, DTE EnergyLAURA CHAVEZ-WAZEERUD-DINPresident & CEO, Southwest Detroit Business AssociationCHANELL SCOTT CONTRERASPresident and CEO, Michigan SavesJUSTIN TURKCEO, LivegisticsFor the complete announcement visit TechTownDetroit .About TechTown DetroitTechTown Detroit, Wayne State University's entrepreneurship hub, is a nonprofit business service organization that provides programs, education and resources for early- to growth-stage small businesses and tech entrepreneurs. By building bridges for entrepreneurs to succeed, TechTown is accelerating an inclusive economy for Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Since 2007, TechTown has supported 6,090 businesses, which has created over 2,277 jobs and raised more than $406 million in startup and growth capital. For more information, visit techtowndetroit.

