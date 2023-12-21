Augmented Reality In Travel And Tourism Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Augmented Reality In Travel And Tourism Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Augmented Reality In Travel And Tourism Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the augmented reality in travel and tourism market size is predicted to reach the augmented reality in travel and tourism market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $15.52 billion in 2023 to $21.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to enhanced user experience, promotion of local businesses, social media expansion, positive user feedback augmented reality in travel and tourism market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $78.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.2%.

The growth in the augmented reality in travel and tourism market is due to the increasing demand for travel and tourism. North America region is expected to hold the largest augmented reality in travel and tourism market share. Major players in the augmented reality in travel and tourism market include TeamViewer SE, Apple Inc., Google LLC, Delta Air Lines, Marriott International Inc., Booking, Expedia Group Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc..

Augmented Reality In Travel And Tourism Market Segments

.By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

.By Technology: Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality

.By Application: Hospitality, In-Flight Entertainment, Travel Booking Services, Augmented Reality (AR) Gamification, Navigating

.By Geography: The global augmented reality in travel and tourism market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Augmented reality (AR) in travel and tourism refers to the use of digital technology to enhance the travel experience for tourists. It makes it possible to access all kinds of information, offering the most complete and immersive experience possible. It also offers enhanced customer experiences and faster customer service.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Augmented Reality In Travel And Tourism Market Characteristics

3. Augmented Reality In Travel And Tourism Market Trends And Strategies

4. Augmented Reality In Travel And Tourism Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Augmented Reality In Travel And Tourism Market Size And Growth

......

27. Augmented Reality In Travel And Tourism Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Augmented Reality In Travel And Tourism Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

