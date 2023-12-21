Global Biometrics-As-A-Service Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Biometrics-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Biometrics-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033 It will grow to $10.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3%”
The Business Research Company's“Biometrics-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the biometrics-as-a-service market size is predicted to reach the biometrics-as-a-service market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $2.99 billion in 2023 to $3.75 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing digital transformation, rise of cloud services, rise of remote work and access, improved accuracy and reliability biometrics-as-a-service market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $10.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3%.
The growth in the biometrics-as-a-service market is due to increasing adoption of biometrics. North America region is expected to hold the largest biometrics-as-a-service market share . Major players in the biometrics-as-a-service market include Accenture PLC, Fujitsu Ltd., NEC Corporation, Thales Group, Leidos Holdings Inc., IDEMIA SA, Nuance Communications Inc.
Biometrics-As-A-Service Market Segments
1. By Scanner Type: Fingerprint Recognition, Iris Recognition, Palm Recognition, Facial Recognition, Voice Recognition, Other Scanner Types
2. By Modality: Unimodal, Multimodal
3. By Deployment Model: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud
4. By Application: Site Access Control, Time Recording, Mobile Application, Web And Workplace
5. By End-User: Government, Retail, IT (Information Technology) And Telecom, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Other End-Users
5. By Geography: The global biometrics-as-a-service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) refers to a software-based solution that provides biometric authentication and identification services to customers through the cloud. It is used for identity verification, allowing organizations to verify the identities of customers, employees, or other individuals.
