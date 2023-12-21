Food And Beverage Metal Cans Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Food And Beverage Metal Cans Global Market Report 2024

the food and beverage metal cans market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $33.02 billion in 2023 to $35.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to development of non-bpa linings, preservation and shelf life, demand for convenience food, product protection food and beverage metal cans market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $46.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.

The growth in the food and beverage metal cans market is due to increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages. North America region is expected to hold the largest food and beverage metal cans market share. Major players in the food and beverage metal cans market include Ball Corporation, Crown Holding Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Silgan Holding Inc., Greif Inc., Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

Food And Beverage Metal Cans Market Segments

.By Type: 2-Piece Cans, 3-Piece Cans

.By Material: Aluminum, Steel

.By Degree Of Internal Pressure: Pressurized Cans, Vacuum Cans

.By Fabrication: Plain, Embossed, Printed, Other Fabrications

.By Application: Food, Beverage

.By Geography: The global food and beverage metal cans market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Food and beverage metal cans are containers composed of thin metal, often steel or aluminum, that are used for food and beverage storage and packaging. They are often used to enhance the preservation and durability of food and beverage.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Food And Beverage Metal Cans Market Characteristics

3. Food And Beverage Metal Cans Market Trends And Strategies

4. Food And Beverage Metal Cans Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Food And Beverage Metal Cans Market Size And Growth

......

27. Food And Beverage Metal Cans Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Food And Beverage Metal Cans Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

