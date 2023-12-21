Lithium Metal Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lithium Metal Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Lithium Metal Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the lithium metal market size is predicted to reach the lithium metal market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $2.6 billion in 2023 to $3.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to surge in electric vehicles (evs), demand for renewable energy, demand for consumer electronics, increase in aerospace and defense sectors lithium metal market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%.

The growth in the lithium metal market is due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles worldwide. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest lithium metal market share. Major players in the lithium metal market include Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A, Albemarle Corporation, Eramet Group, Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., FMC Corporation, Mineral Resources Ltd..

Lithium Metal Market Segments

.By Source: Salt Lake Brine, Lithium Ores

.By Application: Lithium Ion-Anode Material, Alloy, Intermediates, Other Applications

.By End-User: Batteries, Metal Processing, Pharmaceutical, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global lithium metal market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lithium metal refers to a chemical element that is a soft, silvery-white alkali metal with the least dense metal and the least dense solid element under standard conditions. It is principally used in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which power a wide range of gadgets.

