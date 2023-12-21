Customized Energy Solutions Partners With Peninsula Clean Energy For Innovative Energy Management Service In The California ISO Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customized Energy Solutions (CES), a leading provider of energy management services, proudly announces a multi-year partnership with Peninsula Clean Energy . This partnership will focus on the management and optimization of Peninsula Clean Energy's renewable and energy storage portfolio within the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) markets. This collaboration represents a significant stride in Peninsula Clean Energy's commitment to supplying 100% renewable energy to its customer base in San Mateo County and in the City of Los Banos by 2025.



Peninsula Clean Energy, recognized as a Community Choice Aggregation entity and the primary electricity provider for over 300,000 customers, generates over 3,600 gigawatt hours annually. Leveraging CES's expertise, Peninsula Clean Energy seeks to elevate its renewables and energy storage management, ensuring a dependable and sustainable energy supply for its extensive customer base.

Starting January 15, 2024, CES will undertake comprehensive responsibilities as the scheduling coordinator for Peninsula Clean Energy. This includes load forecasting, scheduling of load, generation, and trades, along with optimization of renewable resources, energy storage, and paired assets in the CAISO's energy and ancillary services markets. This strategic maneuver is designed to maximize the efficiency and output of renewable and energy storage resources, reflecting both CES's and Peninsula Clean Energy's dedication to environmental stewardship and innovative energy solutions.

In addition to scheduling coordination and asset optimization, CES will manage Congestion Revenue Rights for Peninsula Clean Energy and advise on energy storage procurement and onboarding processes. These efforts will strengthen Peninsula Clean Energy's infrastructure and enhance its capabilities in effectively managing resources.

More than just a business partnership, this collaboration reflects a shared vision to advance renewable energy adoption in California, contributing significantly to reducing the carbon footprint and setting new standards for sustainable energy practices.

For more information about this partnership and its impact on CCA portfolio management, please contact Mark Ziolkowski, Director of Business Development Future Grid Services.

About Customized Energy Solutions (CES)

Established in 1998, Customized Energy Solutions is an energy advisory, software and services company that works closely with clients to navigate the wholesale and retail electricity markets across the United States and globally. CES offers software solutions, back office operational support, and advisory and consulting services focused on asset optimization and energy market participation efficiency. CES is also a third-party asset manager of more than 20,000 MWs of renewable and conventional generation resources across all ISOs in the United States, Ontario, Canada, and Guam. CES empowers clients to achieve their goals by helping them navigate the evolving energy markets, complex market rules, and new energy technologies. To learn more, visit CES-LTD or connect with CES on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Peninsula Clean Energy

Peninsula Clean Energy is a Community Choice Aggregation agency. It is the official electricity provider for San Mateo County and for the City of Los Banos. Founded in 2016 with a mission to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the agency serves a population of 810,000 by providing more than 3,600 gigawatt hours annually of electricity that is 50 percent renewable, 100 percent clean and at lower cost than PG&E. As a community-led, not-for-profit agency, Peninsula Clean Energy makes significant investments in its communities to expand access to sustainable and affordable energy solutions. Peninsula Clean Energy is on track to deliver electricity that is 100 percent renewable by 2025. Follow us at PenCleanEnergy , Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

