Global Cement And Concrete Products Market: Building Growth Foundations

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global cement and concrete products market has experienced substantial growth, expanding from $364.12 billion in 2022 to $394.02 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Forecasts indicate continued growth, projecting the market size to reach $527.78 billion by 2027, sustaining a robust CAGR of 7.6%.

Government Initiatives Driving Demand:

Global governments have played a pivotal role in fueling the demand for cement and concrete products by launching initiatives aimed at making housing affordable, particularly for low-income families. Subsidies and funds provided by governments incentivize individuals to invest in new houses, driving the demand for cement and concrete. Initiatives like Australia's 'First Home Owners Grant,' offering a $15,000 grant for the purchase or construction of homes by first-time buyers, and India's "Housing for All by 2022" mission, which provides grants for slum rehabilitation and new house construction, have significantly contributed to the growth of the market.

Key Players:

Major players in the cement and concrete products market, including China National Building Material Group Co. Ltd., LafargeHolcim Ltd., and HeidelbergCement AG, are instrumental in shaping the industry landscape. These companies are essential contributors to the market's growth and cater to the increasing demand for cement and concrete products.

Technological Advancements:

Cement manufacturing plants are leveraging digital technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), to enhance efficiency. IoT facilitates remote monitoring and predictive maintenance, enabling oversight of quarry operations and reporting key metrics. Predictive maintenance using IoT improves up-time on critical cement equipment, including grinding mills and kilns. Additionally, IoT applications in the cement industry extend to tracking the durability of concrete mixtures, ensuring compliance with international standards, and optimizing logistics for quarry production. Manufacturers like Zoom Link are actively exploring data-based metrics to enhance the operations of vehicles used in quarries, showcasing the industry's commitment to technological advancements.

Regional Dynamics:

In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest in the cement and concrete products market, driven by increasing construction activities. Western Europe followed as the second-largest region. The comprehensive industry report covers regions such as Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

The global cement and concrete products market is segmented based on various criteria:

.Type: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Concrete Pipe, Brick, and Block, Other Concrete Products

.Product: Rapid Hardening Cement, Low Heat Cement, White Cement, Hydrophobic Cement, Other Products (Colored Cement, Portland Pozzolana Cement)

.Application: Residential, Non-Residential

Cement And Concrete Products Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cement And Concrete Products Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cement and concrete products market size , cement and concrete products market drivers and trends, cement and concrete products market major players, cement and concrete products market competitors' revenues, cement and concrete products market positioning, and cement and concrete products market growth across geographies. The cement and concrete products market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

