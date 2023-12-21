Enviromix Announces New Representation In Select Regions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BioMix Compressed Gas Mixing System

EnviroMix partners with new reps in New York, New Jersey, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and western Tennessee.

- Dave Lauer, CEO

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- EnviroMix Inc. is excited to start 2024 with new representation in upstate New York, the New York City metro area including northern New Jersey and southwestern Connecticut, and the southern region of Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and western Tennessee. EnviroMix relies on a team of manufacturers' representatives to promote the company's mixing and process technologies to water and wastewater facilities throughout the country. In partnership with the following three representatives, EnviroMix solutions - including the company's flagship product BioMix Compressed Gas Mixing and the award-winning BioMix-DC Enhanced Anaerobic Mixing - will continue to be readily available to treatment plants in these regions.

SIEWERT EQUIPMENT

Since 1949, Siewert Equipment has provided high-quality products, engineering expertise, and impeccable customer service to the water and wastewater markets of upstate New York. Siewert is dedicated to finding the best solutions and providing unparalleled service for their customers. EnviroMix will work with Siewert Equipment and their team of professionals to provide solutions throughout the state of New York.

SHERWOOD LOGAN

Sherwood Logan was founded in 1980 by Geoff Sherwood and Chuck Logan as a manufacturers' representative in the mid-Atlantic region. The company has grown into one of the premier providers of water and wastewater treatment equipment in the region. Sherwood Logan employees have a collective 500+ years of water and wastewater experience. The organization will promote EnviroMix technologies in the New York City metro area, including central and northern New Jersey and southwestern Connecticut.

ETEC

Environmental Technical Sales - known as ETEC - was founded in 1996 by current board chairman Ronnie Hebert. The company specializes in the water, wastewater, sludge, and drainage industries. EnviroMix will work with Daniel Hebert, ETEC president, and his team of professionals to provide solutions in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and western Tennessee.

EnviroMix chief executive officer Dave Lauer stated,“As EnviroMix continues to grow as a process solutions company, it is imperative we have top-notch partners representing our technologies in every region of the country. We are extremely pleased to have new representation in these key states. We look forward to growing together.”

To find an EnviroMix representative in your region, please reference the representative finder on the company's website at #rep_finder .

