Court Questions CBI Over Progress In Bengal School Jobs Case Probe

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 21 (IANS) The judge of a special court in Kolkata on Thursday questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over the progress made by the latter in its probe into the multi-crore cash-for-school-jobs case in West Bengal.

During a hearing on the bail petition moved by the counsel of former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, who is in judicial custody in connection with the case, the judge questioned the CBI counsel about the progress made in the investigation so far.

“If the investigation has to be completed at the earliest, the process should surely be at the winding-up stage now,” the judge noted.

In reply, the CBI counsel said the progress made in the investigation has been mentioned in the case diary submitted by the investigation agency to the court.

While placing his arguments, Chatterjee's counsel referred to the ailing health condition of his client in the prison where he is housed now.

He also said that despite treatment, there has not been much improvement in the health condition of his client, as he appealed to the court to seek a detailed medical report of Chatterjee.

After hearing both sides, the special court extended Chatterjee's judicial custody till January 3 when the matter will come up for hearing next.

--IANS

