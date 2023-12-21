Britehorn Partners Advises Nana Technologies On Acquisition By Domestic & General Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Britehorn Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Nana Technologies, Inc. has been acquired by Domestic and General Group (D&G), the UK's leading provider of appliance breakdown protection. Domestic and General is owned by the private equity platform of CVC which manages €110 billion of assets and sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Nana was an enterprise gateway marketplace based on field management software that supplied both experienced and Nana-trained repairmen to its appliance vendor customers. As such, Nana addressed the problem of the shrinking numbers of home appliance repair technicians. Through its training arm, Nana helped otherwise low-skilled people to learn in-demand skills and to earn good pay. The company discontinued operations in September 2023.

The acquisition will significantly strengthen D&G's proposition and operations in the US, enabling the group to meet strong US consumer demand for post-sale appliance care and protection. The combined capabilities of the companies will accelerate D&G Group's expansion into the US warranty market, helping to build on the Group's track record of more than twenty years of consecutive revenue and profit growth.

This transaction represents another successful closing for Britehorn Partners in the software and business services verticals.

[email protected]

About Britehorn

Britehorn Partners is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive, tailored transaction and advisory services to clients in a variety of industries, including insurance, financial services, technology, telecom, business services, consumer products, healthcare, manufacturing, industrials, and food and beverage. The Britehorn team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars.

Britehorn Partners is consistently recognized by Axial (axial) among the top 20 lower middle market investment banking firms in the U.S. Britehorn Partners owns and operates Britehorn Securities, a FINRA broker-dealer serving investment bankers and institutional placement agents across the country. For more information, please visit



About Nana Technologies

Nana built a first-in-class software platform connecting major home appliance repair technicians to repair jobs in major cities throughout the US. It provided skilled technicians to its appliance vendor customers and the technicians with a vertically integrated platform to obtain parts and services, economic opportunities, community, and education. The company helped hundreds of repair technicians to grow their businesses.

About Domestic and General Group

With a strong focus on sustainability and customer-care, D&G's appliance care plans protect individuals and families against the unexpected costs of appliance repairs and replacements. Present in 12 countries across Europe, Australia and the US, D&G protects over 21 million appliances for approximately 13 million customers. Globally D&G has ~3000 employees. It has a leading position in the UK market and is present in 1 in 3 households. D&G has been present in the US for 18 months and this acquisition supports D&G's ambitious global growth plans. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Natalia Story

6507736748

[email protected]

