Natural Food And Drinks Market To Reach USD 537.59 Billion By 2032; Growing Demand For Organic Products In Developed Countries To Propel Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Natural food and drinks market size is anticipated to grow from USD 150.73 Billion to USD 537.59 Billion in 10 years. Throughout the forecast period, the demand for natural foods and drinks is anticipated to rise due to the growing emphasis on personal health and wellbeing, especially among millennials. Newark, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 150.73 Billion in 2022 natural food and drinks market will reach USD 537.59 Billion by 2032. Consumer awareness of sustainable development and farming has increased due to the rapid destruction of forests for agricultural purposes and the negative environmental effects of pesticide use in modern agriculture. The popularity of meals and drinks made from organic sources is rising among consumers. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the detrimental effects of processed and refined meals, which is likely to discourage them from buying this product. The rising prevalence of obesity, type-2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and other illnesses caused by an increased intake of processed foods high in unhealthy fats, salts, and sugars have consumers adding more natural foods and drinks to their diets.

Request to Download Sample Research Report -

Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 150.73 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 537.59 Billion CAGR 13.56% No. of Pages in Report 239 Segments Covered Product Type, Packaging Drivers Natural foods and beverages are replacing cosmetic creams due to increased awareness Restraints Growing consumer demand for carbonated drinks with few or no calories

Key Insight of the Natural Food And Drinks Market



North America is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 15.72% over the projection period.



North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.72% over the forecast period. The main reason for this is that the countries in the region are expected to support the growth of the Natural Food & Drinks market in North America due to their changing eating habits and lifestyles. The high level of discretionary spending in the United States and Canada contributed to the rapid adoption of natural food and drinks.



The natural food segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.32% over the projected period in the natural food and drinks market.



The natural food segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.32% in the natural food and drinks market. Naturally occurring meals are among the healthiest options available, especially fruits and vegetables. They typically include no added fat, sugar, or salt that a lot of processed food these days does, instead being packed with vitamins, minerals, and fibre.



Over the projected period, the cans segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.64% in the natural food and drinks market.



Over the forecasted period, the cans segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.64% in the natural food and drinks market. At outdoor venues like stadiums, concerts, and sporting events, where glass bottles are prohibited, cans are especially useful for allowing people to enjoy their favourite beer whenever and wherever they choose.



Procure Complete Research Report -



Market Dynamics



Driver: Natural foods and beverages are replacing cosmetic creams due to increased awareness



Drinks made with aloe vera have polysaccharides, which give extra moisturising power by promoting the connection of fluids to skin cells for improved hydration, and amino acids, which keep skin supple to minimise dryness and wrinkles. Rich in vitamins A, C, and E, the juice provides strong antioxidant protection for skin against UV light damage. Aloe vera also includes gibberellins and auxins, which lessen inflammation and aid in the healing of wounds. Because they are calming, revitalise the skin, and often have fruit tastes that add to the flavour, functional beverages are becoming more and more popular, particularly in developing nations. As people all over the world grow more health-conscious, products like coconut water-which has been marketed as a dehydrator, natural diuretic, digestive soother, and cholesterol-lowering product-are growing in popularity. The rise in sales of coconut water in a number of nations in recent years suggests the consumer preference for low-sugar products. The use of organic coconut water is benefiting from the rising demand for organic products in advanced countries like Europe. As more creative coconut products reach the market, demand for coconut products is expected to rise over the course of the projected period. It is good for customers to drink natural beverages because they aren't processed, coloured, or flavoured artificially-all of which are bad for their long-term health.



Restraint: Growing consumer demand for carbonated drinks with few or no calories



Customers are beginning to favour fizzy drinks due to their hectic schedules. These drinks are especially popular with kids and young people because of their sweetness. Consumer demand for clean-label, gluten-free, low-calorie, and low-carb items has led to an expansion of the market for reduced-calorie carbonated drinks in the food industry. Low-calorie beverages have become more and more popular as the market for functional beverages as a whole has risen and consumer worries about their health have increased. The availability of low- or zero-calorie drinks at places like Walmart and convenience stores has made the spread easier. To attract more customers, large corporations are always developing new products and flavours for zero-calorie drinks.



Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -



Some of the major players operating in the natural food and drinks market are:



. Conagra Brands, Inc.

. General Mills, Inc.

. Dean Foods

. Amy's Kitchen, Inc.

. Archer Daniels Midland Company

. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

. Nestle S.A.

. Bunge Limited



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



. Natural Drinks

. Natural Food



By Packaging:



. Cans

. Paperboard

. Others



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: ...

Web:

