Newly Published College Prep Guide Book Helps Parents And Students Plan Ahead For Their High School Senior Year And Beyond

Charleston, SC, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attending college is a massive step forward for high school students - it often defines what path their lives will take. With such a hefty decision weighing on the shoulders of a teenager, where can they, and their parents, turn for help and guidance?

Enter Dr. Kim Ingram, a higher education professional with more than 20 years of experience in college counseling, advising, and coaching. She's even taught a student success class at a community college. If that wasn't evidence enough, she also guided two sons through college: her oldest obtaining a bachelor's degree in four years with little debt and her youngest son racking up 27 hours of college credit before entering university.

Dr. Ingram's guidebook doesn't employ fear tactics and deadline scares to motivate students and parents. Instead, it's an in-depth, encouraging educational tool backed by research and made relatable with real-world anecdotes. Amid the pages of Are You On Track, you'll find:



Advice for first-generation college students.

Ways to identify affordable options for higher education.

Counseling on college admissions process. An organizational planner for students and parents to consider all aspects of the college and career process.

About the Author:

Dr. Kim Ingram is an entrepreneur and the founder of On Track College Coaching, LLC. She holds a doctorate degree in Higher Education Leadership, a MA in Rehabilitation Counseling, and a BS in Radio, TV, and Film. She lives in the Houston, Texas area.

