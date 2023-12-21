Gluten-Free Beverages Market Forecast Analysis To 2028: Global Prevalence Of Gluten Intolerance Boosting The Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gluten-Free Beverages Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

According to the report, the Gluten-Free Beverages Market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. This surge is attributed to an increasing global prevalence of gluten intolerance and a robust demand for gluten-free products.

Market Growth Fueled by Rising Health Awareness

The escalation of gluten-related health concerns, including celiac disease and gluten allergies, has led to a sizable demand for gluten-free beverages. Indeed, statistics reveal that a notable segment of the American population adheres to gluten-free dietary practices for health reasons. This, in turn, has given a significant boost to the market, facilitating widespread availability of gluten-free beverages across various distribution channels from specialty health stores to supermarkets.

North America at the Forefront of Market Dominance

With a detailed geographical analysis, the research highlights that North America is expected to retain a commanding share of the global gluten-free beverages market. This is predominantly due to the high concentration of gluten-intolerant individuals within the region and a market ripe with innovation and product launches.

New Product Launches to Propel Market Dynamics

The report cites recent market developments as key factors in the projected market growth. It notes several significant introductions of gluten-free beverage products across different market segments, demonstrating the industry's inventive response to consumer demands for healthier drink options.

Segmentation Analysis

This study meticulously segments the global Gluten-Free Beverages Market to provide a granular view of the landscape. It covers:



Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverage Types

Distribution Channels including Health Stores, Convenience Stores, and Online Retailers Regional Analysis Spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and more

