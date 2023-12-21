KILLINGSWORTH ENVIRONMENTAL DEMONSTRATES COMMUNITY COMMITMENT THROUGH SPONSORSHIP OF SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE PROGRAM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MATTHEWS, NC, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Killingsworth Environmental, a leading pest control company serving the Charlotte, NC area, proudly announces its sponsorship of the Salvation Army Angel Tree program, exemplifying its dedication to community engagement and social responsibility. The Killingsworth team contributed new clothing, toys, books and more to two underprivileged six-year-old children.The Salvation Army Angel Tree program is a cherished tradition that provides an opportunity for businesses and individuals to support children in need during the holiday season. Killingsworth embraced the spirit of giving by donating more than $1,000 worth of gifts to an underprivileged six-year-old boy and girl. These gifts help ensure that the children's important material needs are met while they will have fun gifts to enjoy this holiday season and beyond.Killingsworth not only facilitated employee involvement but also matched employee donations with a corporate contribution. This collaborative effort resulted in the fulfillment of the wish lists for two deserving 6-year-old children, ensuring that they experience the magic and joy of the holiday season."We are thrilled to support the Salvation Army Angel Tree program and make a meaningful difference in the lives of deserving children," said Andrew Rogers, Vice President, Business Development & Customer Experience at Killingsworth Environmental. "Our employees are passionate about helping the less fortunate in the community."Killingsworth Environmental, part of Anticimex Carolinas, is a Matthews, NC based pest control company dedicated to providing safe and effective solutions for homes and businesses. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and community involvement, Anticimex Carolinas is dedicated to creating a positive impact through its industry-leading environmental services and by actively participating in initiatives that improve the well-being of the communities it serves. The Better Business Bureau has given Killingsworth an A+ rating, and more than 1,000 Killingsworth customers have given the company an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 on google.For more information about Killingsworth Environmental and its commitment to community engagement, please visit our website .

