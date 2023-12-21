NASA Names MORI Associates Large Business Prime Contractor Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NORTH BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MORI Associates , a distinguished leader in engineering, technology, and multimedia solutions, is honored to announce its selection as NASA's Center-Level 2023 Small Business Industry Award (SBIA) Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year for the NASA IT Procurement Office. This accolade follows closely on the heels of MORI's perfect 100 Award Fee (AF) score from NASA's Johnson Space Center (JSC) for the Communications, Outreach, Multimedia, and Information Technology (COMIT) contract, further solidifying MORI's status as an exceptional prime contractor for NASA and demonstrating its commitment to excellence, as recognized by MORI's customers.

"This distinguished award from NASA is a profound acknowledgment of the hard work, expertise, and unwavering dedication of our exceptional team at MORI Associates,” said Shanaz Amirjafari, Founder and CEO of MORI Associates.“Our longstanding relationship with NASA is something we cherish deeply, and we are committed to continuously supporting the agency's mission and contributing to the nation's space program.”

The NASA IT Procurement Office, responsible for guiding and supporting NASA Centers and offices in planning, conducting, and processing IT procurement actions, recognized MORI Associates for its outstanding performance and compliance with contracting requirements. This accolade particularly highlights MORI's work for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) on the IT Infrastructure Support and Services (I2S2) contract and at NASA's JSC on the COMIT contract, both of which significantly support the IT Procurement Office's objectives. Additionally, MORI's recent expansion to additional subcontracting roles exemplifies its versatile capability and unwavering dedication to supporting NASA's varied IT procurement and operational goals.

The criteria for NASA's Small Business Industry Awards are rigorous, focusing on contract performance, compliance with subcontracting plans, and contributions to NASA's mission. MORI Associates, in its role as a Large Business Prime Contractor, stood out in these criteria, showcasing its ability to meet NASA's diverse and complex IT needs. The company's achievements include exceptional contract execution performance as highlighted in its ratings in the Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting System (CPARS) and adherence to subcontracting plans, showcasing MORI's commitment to excellence and its proactive approach to small business practices.

The leadership team at MORI Associates, including Amirjafari, Michelle Hershey, Deputy CEO and CAO; Blake Hershey, CGO; and recently appointed President and COO Dan Deans , is dedicated to upholding the standards that earned this prestigious award. The team is committed to further enhancing the company's services and continuing to support NASA's mission through innovative engineering and IT solutions.

To explore more about MORI Associates and its groundbreaking work in technology and innovation, please visit .

About MORI Associates:

With a legacy spanning more than 25 years, MORI Associates has consistently been a trailblazer in Information Technology, Strategic Communications, Multimedia Solutions, and Engineering for Government Agencies and Fortune 500 clients. Fueled by an unwavering commitment to customer service, innovation, and the empowerment of its workforce, MORI Associates remains dedicated to providing bespoke solutions that propel mission success for its esteemed clientele.

