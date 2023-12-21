Total Sport Solutions Scores Big In Supporting Youth Through 'Elite Camps Care'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

On National Basketball Day, the sports flooring provider is celebrating a donation that supports kids.

- Ian Lintott, CEO of Total Sport Solutions Inc, ON, CANADA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Total Sport Solutions , a leading provider of sports flooring solutions, proudly announces its recent philanthropic efforts in collaboration with 'Elite Camps Care,' the charitable initiative arm of Elite Camps Ltd. Total Sport Solutions has made a generous donation that will enable 10 deserving kids to take part in summer basketball camps next year. This initiative focuses on providing financial assistance to families in need, enabling children to engage in transformative basketball experiences. Elite Camps Cares' work initiative underscores Total Sport Solutions' dedication to promoting youth development and encouraging active, healthy lifestyles.Ian Lintott, President of Total Sport Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "At Total Sport Solutions, we believe in the power of sports to transform lives. Our partnership with Elite Camps Care allows us to make a positive impact on the lives of children who may face barriers to participation. We are honored to contribute to their growth and development through the joy of basketball."Elite Camps Cares plays a pivotal role in ensuring that children have access to weekly basketball lessons, leagues, and school programs. The organization's mission aligns seamlessly with Total Sport Solutions' values, emphasizing the importance of sports in shaping character, fostering teamwork, and instilling discipline among kids in the community."The support from Total Sport Solutions allows us to extend our reach and provide more opportunities for children to experience the benefits of basketball,” said Stephanie Rudnick, Founding Owner of Elite Camps.“Together, we can create a lasting impact on the lives of young individuals, helping them build skills that extend far beyond the basketball court."In light of World Basketball Day on December 21st, Total Sport Solutions takes pride in supporting initiatives that celebrate the global impact of basketball and its ability to unite communities. Total Sport Solutions remains committed to promoting community engagement and philanthropy, fostering a love for sports, and contributing to initiatives that enhance the well-being of all community members.###About Total Sport Solutions Inc.:Total Sport Solutions Inc. is a Canadian leader in creating backyard courts, indoor sports facilities, multi-sport gymnasiums, and more. Our goal is to bring families and friends together through sport by providing a full turnkey solution that makes building a residential backyard court or indoor basketball facility in Canada a stress-free undertaking. When you combine our experienced team, superior materials, and exceptional service, you get Total Sport Solutions - the source for backyard courts, pickleball and basketball facilities, and more. To learn more, visit

