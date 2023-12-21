CWC Resolution Condemns Suspension Of 143 Mps; Says Democracy 'Under Assault'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Thursday condemned the suspension of 143 MPs for remainder of Winter Session from the Parliament, saying it was done to ensure that "the Opposition was not present to challenge Narendra Modi-led Central government as it bulldozed three draconian criminal justice laws through".

The party said that "democracy is under assault and all freedoms that our citizens are guaranteed under the Constitution are under attack".

In its resolution, the CWC said, "This meeting of the CWC condemns in the strongest possible terms the suspension of 143 INDIA party MPs from both Houses of Parliament. These MPs were simply demanding the Home Minister make a statement on the extraordinary events of December 13 in the Lok Sabha and on the role of the BJP MP from Mysuru in facilitating the entry of the two intruders who caused the serious security breach.

"The suspension was done also to ensure that the Opposition was not present to challenge the Modi government as it bulldozed three draconian criminal justice laws through," it said.

The resolution also noted that this meeting of the CWC expresses its firmest resolve to be "fully prepared" at the earliest to fight the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections both as a party in its own right and also as a member of the INDIA group.

"It reiterates the determination of the Congress to take all steps necessary to make the INDIA group an effective bulwark and force against the BJP and its allies," it said. The resolution also noted that this meeting of the CWC appreciates that preparations for the Lok Sabha polls have already commenced.

"The 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally being held in Nagpur on our foundation day a week from now is a very important step in this regard. The Congress President has been conducting state-wise reviews which are giving direction to the preparations. In addition, the CWC welcomes the latest initiative to strengthen the party's finances through broad-based public participation. Each CWC member will ensure that it is sustained," it said.

The resolution also highlighted the widening economic inequalities while prices of essential commodities continue to rise and a growing jobs famine haunts the youth.

"There is a vast gap between what the Prime Minister claims and what the ground realities are. Social polarisation is deepening and is being encouraged deliberately in a provocative manner for electoral gains. Democracy itself is under assault and all freedoms that our citizens are guaranteed under the Constitution are under attack. These are the issues at stake now," it said.

The CWC calls upon all members of our great organization to stand united with hope and confidence and immerse themselves with dedication and discipline in the election campaign, it added.

--IANS

aks/pgh