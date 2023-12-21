GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2023 GRANT AWARDEES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Inspiration Foundation , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting education through the arts, today announced its 2023 grant recipients. As part of its annual donation cycle, the foundation awarded $3 million in grants to 48 nonprofits nationwide working in the arts, as well as additional year-round support to advance the arts.
Genesis Inspiration Foundation donation to Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club on June 1, 2023, in Savannah, GA. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
"Genesis Inspiration Foundation is proud to extend its support to community organizations nationwide that share our commitment to connect youth to the transformative power of the arts," said John Guastaferro, executive director of Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "We are driven to support the educators and programs across the country that are enabling a well-rounded education inclusive of the arts."
Every Genesis vehicle sold supports youth arts education through the Genesis Inspiration Foundation. Thanks to Genesis and its retailers, the foundation has donated nearly $8 million since 2018. These donations help nonprofit organizations across the country to provide youth arts programming in a variety of art disciplines. From dancing to painting to spoken word, this diversity of arts underscores the foundation's commitment to ensure that all youth across the country have an opportunity to experience the life-changing benefits of the arts.
|
Genesis Inspiration Foundation Grant Recipients
|
|
Organization
|
City
|
State
|
That's My Child
|
Montgomery
|
AL
|
Kids in Focus
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
Young Arts Arizona
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
Create Now
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
In A Perfect World
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
Inner-City Arts
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
Music Center LA
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
TGR Foundation
|
Anaheim
|
CA
|
The Wooden Floor
|
Santa Ana
|
CA
|
Art from Ashes
|
Denver
|
CO
|
El Sistema Colorado
|
Denver
|
CO
|
Fell the Beat
|
Lakewood
|
CO
|
Children's Chorus of Washington
|
Washington
|
DC
|
Project Create DC
|
Washington
|
DC
|
Sitar Arts Center
|
Washington
|
DC
|
Young Playwrights' Theater
|
Washington
|
DC
|
Art Reach Orlando
|
Orlando
|
FL
|
Miami Music Project
|
Miami
|
FL
|
Young At Art Children's Museum
|
Plantation
|
FL
|
Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club of Savannah
|
Savannah
|
GA
|
Paint Love
|
Atlanta
|
GA
|
Piano's for Peace
|
Atlanta
|
GA
|
Savannah College or Art and Design
|
Savannah
|
GA
|
Showability
|
Atlanta
|
GA
|
Ingenuity
|
Chicago
|
IL
|
People's Music School
|
Chicago
|
IL
|
Totally Positive Productions
|
Chicago
|
IL
|
Open Door Arts
|
Boston
|
MA
|
Art Works Now
|
Hyattsville
|
MD
|
Levine Music
|
Silver Spring
|
MD
|
Positively Arts
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
Arts for All
|
New York
|
NY
|
Dancewave
|
Brooklyn
|
NY
|
Education Through Music
|
New York
|
NY
|
Exploring the Arts
|
Astoria
|
NY
|
Girls Write Now
|
New York
|
NY
|
Center for Arts-Inspired Learning
|
Cleveland
|
OH
|
Rainey Institute
|
Cleveland
|
OH
|
Oklahoma A+ School
|
Edmond
|
OK
|
ArtWell
|
Philadelphia
|
PA
|
Art and Beyond, Inc
|
Cedar Hill
|
TX
|
Art Spark Texas
|
Austin
|
TX
|
ARTreach
|
Houston
|
TX
|
Creative Action
|
Austin
|
TX
|
Dallas Black Dance Theatre
|
Dallas
|
TX
|
Spy Hop
|
Salt Lake City
|
UT
|
Arts for All Wisconsin
|
Wisconsin
|
WI
|
Boys & Girls Club or Greater Green Bay
|
Green Bay
|
WI
|
Genesis Inspiration Foundation
Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Since its inception in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has donated nearly $5 million to fund youth arts programming at museums, schools, and nonprofit art and cultural organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis retailers and charitable donations, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more about the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, visit genesisinspirationfoundation .
Genesis Motor North America
At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models - including the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year, GV70, along with G70, G80, G90, GV60, and GV80 - Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification by focusing on a dual electrification strategy involving fuel-cell and battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80 and GV60 electric models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.
Please visit our media site for the latest news at (United States) and (Canada).
SOURCE Genesis Motor America
MENAFN21122023003732001241ID1107643062
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.