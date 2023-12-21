(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Steinberg Law Group has decades of proven experience and the resources to help victims of asbestos exposure and their families obtain the financial compensation they deserve. All of it.

Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Montana - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers – Call Toll Free (888) 891-2200

MISSOULA, MONTANA, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Montana is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos -related lung cancer . Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2023 were exposed decades ago.Libby, Montana was home to notorious asbestos-contaminated vermiculite mines for most of the twentieth century. From the 1920s to 1990 when the Libby Mines were closed, contaminated asbestos was shipped from Montana throughout the country. As a result, Montana's annual mesothelioma death rate is significantly higher than the national average. Residents of Montana who worked in the oil refineries, power plants, sugar industry and the paper/lumber industry are also at an increased risk of developing asbestos-related lung cancer or mesothelioma.Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Montana include, but are not limited to, Karst Mine, Libby Mines, Colstrip Power Plant, Sidney Montana Powerhouse, Lewis & Clark Power Plant, J.E. Corrette Power Plant, Stillwater Mining Company, Continental Oil Company, Billings Sugar Company, General Mills, Conrey Peacer Mining Company, Saltenberger Plumbing & Heating, Montana Power Company, P.B. Moss, Wyo-Ben Production Company, Water and Electric Light Company, Yale Oil Corporation, The Anaconda Company, Asarco, Inc., W.R. Grace & Company, St. Regis Paper Company, J. Neils Lumber Company, E.J. Bartells, Humble Oil & Refining Company, Exxon Corporation, Butte General Electric Company, Butte Lighting and Power Company, Phillips Petroleum Company, Anaconda Forest Products, Fiberglas Engineering & Supply Company, Great Western Sugar Company, Cascades Plywood Company, Dupois Lumber Company, Intermountain Lumber Company, Iowa Valley Sugar Company, Inc., Missoula Light and Water Company, Smurfit Stone Container, Van Evan Company, Texaco, Inc., East Butte Copper Mining Company, Heartland Grain Fuels, Montana Ore Purchasing Company, Amalgamated Sugar Company, American Crystal Sugar Company, Clausen Refrigeration, Evans Products Company, American Smelting & Refining, Hoerner Waldorf Corporation, Moulton Gold and Silver Mining Company, No Butte Mining Company, Boston and Montana Consolidated Copper and Silver Mining Company, Forzley Sales Company, Original Butte Mining Company, Stone Container Corporation, Kaiser Cement & Gypsum, Forsyth Electric Light Power Company, Montana-Dakota Utilities Company, Northern Pacific Railroad Company, Pittsburg and Montana Copper Company, Alta Montana Company, Stauffer Chemical Company, Montana Coal and Iron Company, Cyprus Industrial Minerals Company, Sierra Talc and Clay Company, Inc., Pack River Lumber Company, Victor Chemical Company, Diehl Lumber Company, Timber Butte Milling Company, Geismar Industries, Inc., St. Regis Paper Company, Consolidated Copper and Silver Mining Company, Anaconda Copper Mining Company, Northwestern Improvement Company, Anaconda Aluminum Company, Plum Creek Lumber Company, Helena Power Transmission Company, National Mining and Exploring Company, Western Ranch Supply Company, Utah Idaho Sugar Company, Legal Tender Mining Company, Laurel Oil and Refining Company, Union Tank Car Company, Montana Power & Light Company, C&C Plywood Corporation, Brick & Builders Supply, United States Gypsum Company, Armstrong Contracting & Supply Corporation, Broeder Lumber Company, Holly Sugar Corporation, Midland Sugar Company, Billings Mutual Heating Company, Glacier Production Corporation, Union Oil Company, Billings Utility Company, Boise Cascade Plywood Company, Zonolite Company, Great Falls U.S. Army Air Base and Glasgow Air Force Base.For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit now.

Robert L. Steinberg

The Steinberg Law Group

+1 8888912200

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn