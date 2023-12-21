Mona Das To Lead Worldwide Expansion For Global Woman

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Candidate for Washington Commissioner of Public Lands, Former State Senator will continue to advocate for women-led climate solutions at the global level.

- Mirela SulaSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mona Das to Lead Worldwide Expansion for Global WomanCandidate for Washington Commissioner of Public Lands, Former State Senator will continue to advocate for women-led climate solutions at the global level.Mona Das announced today that she has been appointed Head of International Expansion for Global Woman & Co.Global Woman & Co. was founded by Mirela Sula, an entrepreneur, TEDx speaker, and bestselling author. Its holdings include an online membership and business school for aspiring women entrepreneurs, a podcast, a magazine, TV platform, an annual conference, and clubs based in more than 35 cities.“I'm thrilled to accept this global leadership position allowing me to help increase engagement of women entrepreneurs, improve access to capital and connect leaders who are building climate resiliency in their communities and around the world,” Das said.Das was among the invited speakers at the Global Woman holiday party in London on Dec. 13. The event was held at the Taj Hotel, adjacent to Buckingham Palace.Last July, Das spoke alongside Deepak Chopra at the Global Woman Summit in London.“I believe if you want to empower a woman, you give her a microphone,” said Sula.“Mona Das is a leader who brings other women along with her, particularly women of color. We're thrilled to have her on the team to help expand our mission in the United States and beyond.”Das is a Democratic candidate for Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands. If elected, she'd be the first person of color in the United States to hold such a statewide position. Mona is an advocate for racial and environmental justice in the fight to make Washington more economically and ecologically resilient in the face of climate change while protecting the state's natural heritage and trust lands for future generations.Das said her role at Global Woman & Co. will help her elevate women's environmental leadership and empower women across the globe to act locally to create greater resiliency in the face of global climate change.“Women are usually the initiators when it comes to building peace in their communities, and that's been true for Mona,” Sula said.“She's adept at leading in a way that inspires others in terms of their wellbeing, spirituality and finance. She exemplifies what's possible when women lead in sharing their ideas about healing humanity's relationship with the planet.”Das's successes during time as a state Senator include championing and passing legislation to ban the manufacture, sale, and distribution of certain expanded polystyrene products and single-use plastics. She also created a working group on natural disaster mitigation and resilience, and championed millions of dollars in climate resilience projects like the Soos Creek Fish Hatchery.Das has promised not to accept donations of corporate PACs or groups that support deforestation for her campaign. Her supporters include Tina Podlodowski, former chair of the Washington State Democratic Party, Indian American Impact, and the National Women's Political Caucus, Washington State Chapter.A small-business owner, Mona earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and an MBA in sustainable business from Pinchot University in Washington. She also serves on the faculty at the Campaign School at Yale University and Bard College.###

Caitlin Copple

Full Swing PR

+1 406-493-4281

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook