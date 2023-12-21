Prodly Recognized As A High Performer In G2 Winter 2024 Reports

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

High Performer Badge for DevOps Platforms

Following customer acclaim for its exceptional performance and ease of use, Prodly stands out as the top choice in DevOps for low-code Salesforce apps.

- Max Rudman, CEO of ProdlyPALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Prodly, the leading ALM platform for low-code Salesforce apps, has for the third consecutive time been named a High Performer in the G2 Winter 2024 Grid© Reports for DevOps platforms, cloud migration, continuous delivery and continuous integration.After delivering outstanding results in the Fall 2023 reports, Prodly was highlighted in 96 of the G2 Winter 2024 Reports , receiving an impressive 49 High Performer badges and surpassing its previous achievements. This further solidifies Prodly's position as the industry leader in end-to-end DevOps platforms for low-code Salesforce apps.“We're immensely grateful to our customers for their trust and support,” said Max Rudman, CEO of Prodly.“Their feedback and engagement have been instrumental in shaping our journey. Looking ahead to 2024, we're excited to introduce new products to enhance companies' ability to compliantly make Salesforce changes from one unified platform. Prodly is designed for performance, efficiency, and ease of use, providing a more streamlined and compliant way for our customers to reach their goals.”Additionally, Prodly excelled in approval ratings for its features, including configuration management, access controls, and orchestration. Plus, it had a significantly shorter go-live time than several incumbents.As Prodly prioritizes performance, usability, and compliance of the Salesforce DevOps process, an increasing number of companies are recognizing the value of its comprehensive platform.About ProdlyProdly enables Salesforce teams to increase productivity by 80% while reducing risk by up to 30% by putting next-gen DevOps into the hands of admins and business users. By reimagining the change management experience, Prodly delivers greater business agility, governance and compliance without straining IT. The company's ALM offering has rapidly expanded from a CPQ data deployment tool to include solutions for modern Salesforce DevOps, data migration, regression testing, sandbox seeding and SOX compliance. Prodly sets the standard for low-code/no-code ALM and can be implemented 20 times faster than traditional applications.Prodly powers change management workflows for high-growth and Fortune 100 companies, including American Express, Expedia, Stanley Black & Decker, Cardinal Health, Nutanix, Johnson & Johnson, Splunk, Verizon, DoorDash and Snowflake. The company is privately held and based in Palo Alto, California, with global operations. For more information, visit prodly .

