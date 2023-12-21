(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Thanks to the initiative of the National Labor Federation and the generous donation of the Law Enforcement Officer of Virginia, hundreds of bulletproof vests and military equipment will be distributed today to Military Security Coordinators at the southern and northern battlefronts.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While the indecision regarding the reserve squads in the government offices persists, the National Labor Federation continues to act on behalf of the Military Security Coordinators and this time with a surprising partner from the U.S.

Thanks to the enlistment of generous donors in the United States, by the initiative of the Law Enforcement Officer of Virginia, Jason Myers, a donation of over a thousand bulletproof vests and other security equipment, total worth of two million dollars, was received.

The special delivery shipped to Ben Gurion Airport is the fruit of joined initiative of the Israeli National Labor Federation and several American Pro-Israel organizations and Jewish donors living overseas.

Mr Myers turned to all the Sheriffs in his area and asked them to collect all the security vests and helmets from all the police departments, to be donated to Israel to contribute to the war efforts. Myers' entire Law Enforcement team worked in unison to execute the mission successfully.

The initiative began with the rabbi of Richmond, Rabbi David Asher and Bob Marcellus, former advisor of the Governor of Virginia. Many private organizations followed, including:

The Support of Israel, COJO of Nassau County, Netz Ventures, Jack Brecher; Josh Kaplan; Charles Klein; AJ Levy; Leon Nitka; Avrami Segal; Rafi, Elie, and Yehuda Sofair; Ben Taplin, Natan Engel, Ben Macklowe, Diane & Russell Miller, Moshe Shor, Meir Weinstein.

For several years, the Military Security Coordinators Organization in the Israel National Labor Federation has warned about the negligence of the military reserve squads, suffering from lack of equipment and weapons. At the same time, it has been working to promote the law of Security Coordinators aiming to help regularize the issue of the status and salary of the Military Security Coordinators across Israel.

Yoav Simchi, Chairman of the National Labor Federation: "It's time to put an end to the saga of the abandoning of the Military Security Coordinators in Israel. It's hard to believe that even after the heroic position they fulfilled on October 7 while defending the borders of Israel, they are still being passed from hand to hand. I call for the immediate establishment of a National Authority for the Military Security Coordinators. There cannot be discussions regarding the future of the Military Security Coordinators, while leaving the Military Security Coordinators out of the game. What was in the past will not be in the future! I expect the Knesset Members and Ministers to act immediately."

SOURCE National Labor Federation