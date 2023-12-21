Salmar – Update Harvest Volume 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Due to challenges related to jellyfish at SalMar's facilities, this is affecting the expected volume for the segments Farming Central-Norway and Farming Northern-Norway in 2023.
The total expected harvest volume in 2023 is:
Segment Farming Central-Norway: 142,000 tons
Segment Farming Northern-Norway: 92,000 tons
In total, this represents a reduction of 5,000 tons, with 2,000 tons in segment Farming Central-Norway and 3,000 tons in segment Farming Northern-Norway, from the previously communicated expected harvest volume for 2023.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
