Salmar – Update Harvest Volume 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Due to challenges related to jellyfish at SalMar's facilities, this is affecting the expected volume for the segments Farming Central-Norway and Farming Northern-Norway in 2023.

The total expected harvest volume in 2023 is:

Segment Farming Central-Norway: 142,000 tons

Segment Farming Northern-Norway: 92,000 tons

In total, this represents a reduction of 5,000 tons, with 2,000 tons in segment Farming Central-Norway and 3,000 tons in segment Farming Northern-Norway, from the previously communicated expected harvest volume for 2023.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.