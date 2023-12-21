Curb Records Recording Artist Sarah Reeves Making Feature Film Debut In 'A Christmas Heart'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Family drama about faith, forgiveness, and new beginnings also stars Kevin Sorbo and Bill McAdams, Jr.

ALEDO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Curb Records recording artist Sarah Reeves is set to make her feature film debut in "A Christmas Heart," an upcoming family drama about faith, forgiveness, and new beginnings.

Co-starring in the indie -- which is currently filming in Granbury, Texas -- are Kevin Sorbo ("Hercules: The Legendary Journeys") and Bill McAdams, Jr. ("Bully High," "Gallows Road"). McAdams, Jr. also wrote and directed the film.

"A Christmas Heart" follows Jack Gilmore (McAdams, Jr.), a decorated firefighter and man of deep faith whose wife and son are killed in a texting-and-driving crash three weeks before Christmas. In the wake of his loss, Jack is charged with a DUI and required to complete community service, during which he meets a young girl with whom he shares a conflicted and painful past.

Meanwhile, as Detective Kent Powers (Sorbo) investigates the fatal accident, he uncovers a shocking revelation that personally ties him to the case.

“The film carries a message of hope and unity. It serves as a reminder that even in the face of adversity and personal trials, the holiday season can still hold moments of beauty and magic,” said Reeves.“I'm so fortunate to get to be a part of such a powerful movie with such a strong message.”

Jim Doss is executive producing alongside Sharon K. Campbell, with Mary Jean Bentley, Therese Moncrief, and Don Wantz sharing producer credits.

Reeves signed her first record deal at age 18. Since then, in addition to pursuing her own artistry, she has dedicated a vast portion of her career to writing songs for other artists for TV and film. Her music has appeared in Disney Plus and National Geographic's six-part original series“Welcome To Earth,” starring Will Smith; Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon international trailer; promos for“American Idol” and UFC; and on television series across major networks like ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, Hallmark and Netflix, among others. Reeves has also been featured on tracks by high-profile DJs, including: Gattüso, Laidback Luke, R3HAB, and Armin Van Buuren. Her music has garnered over 174 million global streams.

Most recently, Reeves released the deluxe edition of her Christmas album, "More the Merrier." The 12-song LP includes the emotionally charged holiday track,“Christmas Feels Different This Year ,” which will be featured in "A Christmas Heart."

