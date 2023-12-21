New Choking Emergency Solution- Willnice Double-Valve Choking Device

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Willnice choking rescue device with Double-Valve Design

Safe and Easy to Use-Push- Pull

Willnice Airway Assist Device-No air will be pushed into the airway

In response to the escalating risks associated with choking emergencies, Willnice introduces a new choking solution: choking devices with a double-valve design.

DALLAS, TEXAS, US, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Choking incidents continue to pose a significant threat to individuals of all ages. Whether caused by food, small objects, or underlying medical conditions, airway obstructions can quickly become life-threatening. According to the National Safety Council, over 5,000 people in the United States alone lose their lives to choking every year.

The Heimlich maneuver is a widely recognized technique used to dislodge airway obstructions in choking emergencies. However, performing the Heimlich maneuver incorrectly or on someone who doesn't require it can lead to injuries. In response to the escalating risks and fatalities associated with choking emergencies, Willnice introduces a new choking emergency solution: a safe choking rescue device equipped with a patented double-valve design.

What does double valve mean

The double-valve system is designed to enhance safety and efficacy. When pressed down, the choking device's side valves open to allow exhaust while simultaneously closing the central valve. This action prevents air from being forced into the victim's throat, thereby reducing the risk of further complicating the obstruction. Conversely, when the choking device is pulled upwards, it generates a negative pressure to effectively dislodge the obstruction from the airway, offering a safer and more efficient solution to choking emergencies.



By incorporating multiple air outlet valves, the air discharge rate can be accelerated, leading to enhanced efficiency in compressing the gas storage chamber. Additionally, the air outlet valves surround the air inlet valve to ensure a more balanced airflow for both incoming and outgoing gases.

The integration of the connector and valve in a molded form not only guarantees the product's airtightness but also ensures its safety. This is because the integrated valve, being molded as one unit, eliminates the risk of loosening or detachment caused by external factors, thereby preventing any loss of essential product functionality.

The double valves are set on the bottom plate of the connector, which can avoid panic touching during use and affect the valve function, ensuring the safety and stability of the product. Additionally, the valves are constructed using elastic material and incorporate three or more slits. This allows for easier opening of the valve and effectively prevents it from closing due to air pressure, thereby ensuring the product's effectiveness and safety.

The Risks of Forceful Air Pushing in Choking Emergencies

"After conducting a comprehensive study of all existing choking devices on the market, it has come to our attention that their design may inadvertently push air and push obstructions further within the airway." Said the founder of the Willnice Double-Valve idea. If the air is pushed into the mouth forcefully or in an uncontrolled manner, there is a significant risk of worsening the condition by pushing the obstruction further into the airway.

Such unintended displacement of the object can lead to more severe choking and potentially obstruct the airway completely, posing a greater threat to the individual's life. It is essential to exercise caution and employ appropriate techniques to ensure the safe and effective management of choking incidents.

Willnice's Safety Commitment

“Our innovative double-valve design is a testament to Willnice's safety commitment to developing life-saving technology,” said the CEO at Willnice.“This anti choking device is a crucial step forward in our mission to reduce choking-related injuries and fatalities. Ensuring rapid and safe response in critical moments.” According to recent studies conducted by medical institutions, choking-related incidents result in a substantial number of emergency room visits and fatalities each year. Safe and effective action is vital to prevent severe consequences.

Protected by U.S Utility Patent

The double-valve design is safeguarded by utility patent No. US 11,478,575 B1

in the United States. This patent not only protects the unique features of the design, recognizing its novelty and inventive nature, but also provides legal protection for Willnice choking rescue devices, preventing others from using their patented technology without authorization.

Ease of Use and Versatility for All

Designed with user-friendliness in mind, Willnice Double-Valve choking rescue device is suitable for a wide range of settings, including homes, schools, restaurants, and public facilities. It is beneficial in scenarios where immediate professional medical help is not available.

“Willnice choking device is not only suitable for trained professionals but everyday individuals without any medical training. Its intuitive design and ergonomic grip allow for quick and efficient operation, making it accessible to a wide range of users.” said the CTO of Willnice.

Willnice adheres to strict quality and safety standards for its choking rescue devices. The device's double-valve design has been rigorously tested and has received certifications that meet or exceed industry standards. This innovation in the double-valve design represents a new approach to handling choking emergencies, offering a potentially more effective and safer solution for preventing suffocation. The company's commitment to these standards aims to provide users with a reliable and trustworthy tool for use in urgent situations.

John Williams

United Global Technology

email us here