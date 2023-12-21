Forest Manor Dental In North York Expands Services To Enhance Patient Smiles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NORTH YORK, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Forest Manor Dental, a dental practice in North York, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its services to include a range of new offerings aimed at providing comprehensive oral care and enhancing patient smiles.With a commitment to delivering quality dental care, Forest Manor Dental is excited to introduce the following additional services to their repertoire:Teeth Cleaning: Forest Manor Dental now offers professional teeth cleaning services to help patients maintain optimal oral health. Regular teeth cleaning is crucial in preventing gum disease, cavities, and other dental issues, ensuring a bright and healthy smile.Orthodontics: The practice is pleased to announce the introduction of orthodontic services. Forest Manor Dental's experienced orthodontists specialize in diagnosing and correcting misaligned teeth and jaws, helping patients achieve straighter and more aesthetically pleasing smiles.Invisalign: Forest Manor Dental is proud to offer Invisalign, a revolutionary and discreet alternative to traditional braces. Invisalign uses clear aligners to gradually straighten teeth, providing a more comfortable and visually appealing option for patients seeking orthodontic treatment.Braces: Forest Manor Dental now provides traditional braces for patients who require more comprehensive orthodontic solutions. The practice's skilled orthodontists work closely with patients to create personalized treatment plans, ensuring the best possible outcomes.Dr. Song, the principal dentist at Forest Manor Dental, expressed excitement about the expanded service offerings: "We are dedicated to providing comprehensive and personalized dental care to our patients. The addition of these services allows us to address a wider range of oral health needs and further contribute to our community's overall well-being."About Forest Manor Dental:Forest Manor Dental is a trusted dental practice located in North York, committed to providing exceptional oral care services to the local community. With a team of experienced and compassionate dental professionals, Forest Manor Dental focuses on preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry to help patients achieve and maintain optimal oral health.Forest Manor Dental remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of patient care, utilizing state-of-the-art technology, and fostering a welcoming environment for individuals of all ages. For more information about Forest Manor Dental and its expanded services, please visit their website at , send them an email, or give them a call directly.

