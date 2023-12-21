Sklar Kirsh's Jennifer Cohen Named 2023 Inspirational Women Award Nominee

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Partner Jennifer L. Cohen has been selected as a nominee by Los Angeles Times for its annual 'Inspirational Women Awards'. The publisher states that the nominees' "leadership stands out as a beacon to many, standing shoulder to shoulder with successful professionals throughout Southern California. "

"Jennifer's selection for the Inspirational Women Awards is a reflection of her unparalleled dedication and expertise in corporate law," said Partner Scott Ehrlich , who co-chairs the firm's Corporate Department. "Her recognition is not only a proud moment for Sklar Kirsh but also a validation of the exceptional service and guidance she offers our clients."

Cohen, a Partner in the firm's Corporate Department , advises closely-held businesses on sophisticated corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, equity investments, commercial transactions, and corporate governance matters. Her in-house counsel experience and business background provide her with a practical, business-world perspective when advising and negotiating on behalf of her clients. Her clients span a wide range of industries, with a focus on media and entertainment, sports, and consumer products.

The 'Inspirational Women Forum & Awards' recognizes female business leaders in Los Angeles for their noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months.



