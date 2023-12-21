Twin Valley Awards Nearly $17,000 In Community Grants To Rural Kansas Communities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Community organizations in Glasco, Junction City, Leon, Longton and Miltonvale selected for grants as part of Twin Valley's commitment to rural Kansas.

MILTONVALE, Kan., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas's largest independently owned broadband & communications company,

Twin Valley , has awarded nearly $17,000 in grant funding as a part of its community Pledge

to support local outreach initiatives. The Community Grant Program focuses on filling local needs with an emphasis on digital inclusion efforts, expanding on the company's statewide contributions to creating digital equity in Kansas. Awardees include:



Bluestem Elementary USD 205

Dorothy

Bramlage Public Library

Glasco City Library

Longton Fire Department Miltonvale Chamber of Commerce

As a part of Twin Valley's community Pledge, the company supports local outreach initiatives and recently awarded nearly $17,000 in Community Grants. The Community Grant Program focuses on filling local needs with an emphasis on digital inclusion efforts, expanding on the company's statewide contributions to creating digital equity in Kansas. The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library (pictured) in Junction City, Kan., received $5,000 to upgrade computer equipment to support adult learning programs.

Continue Reading

"As a family-owned company founded and operated in rural Kansas for four generations, we are proud of the work our neighbors and communities take on. Our Community Donations program is just one way we give to the causes and events that are meaningful to our rural communities," said Ben Foster, president & CEO of Twin Valley. "We also take the extra step to support our neighbors through the unique challenges that are faced by rural areas through our Community Grants Program. We aim to be a part of addressing these challenges and improving the quality of life for those impacted."

In addition to the Community Grant Program, Twin Valley gives back throughout the year in other ways, with more than $100,000 in community support. Employees recently gave out more than 300 hams at their annual Holiday Ham Giveaway for families in need. Donations and sponsorships are made throughout the year to support youth scholarships and enrichment programs, community events, Veterans' programs, and other local initiatives. The company provides free internet to community organizations, and free community WiFi at gathering places such as parks, sports facilities and rodeo grounds. Additionally, the Twin Valley board and employees are community-oriented and give of their own time, from involvement in local schools, churches or charitable organizations to regional, state and national industry associations.

Applications for Twin Valley's 2024 Community Grants, Youth Scholarships, and No Barriers Program for Veterans will open in the spring, with details coming soon to twinvalley/outreach .

2023 Twin Valley Grant Recipients

Leon, Kan. | Bluestem Elementary School & Community Garden

$1,660

USD 205 Bluestem Elementary in Leon, Kan., received a $1,660 grant to add on to their school and community garden. This grant will more than double the size of the garden and allow them to offer free vegetables to the community. High schoolers will build the new raised garden beds. Elementary students will plant the seeds, tend the garden, and harvest and sell vegetables and flowers. They will also make salsa from the produce and sell it at the local grocery store. Students track expenses and income to learn about finances and running a small business.

"We are so happy to receive this grant for our gardening program," said Barbara McCaffree, Bluestem Elementary agriculture teacher. "It is important to teach children how to raise their own food, and the program teaches great life skills. Now that we are going to have a bigger raised-bed garden, we can produce even more salsa to sell! This will impact many kids for several years to come!"

Junction City, Kan. | Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Adult Learning Program

$5,000

The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library in Junction City was awarded a $5,000 grant to purchase laptops with cameras to support adult students in online college curriculums. The patrons will use them to participate in classes in real time as they pursue their degrees. With updated computers, students can complete online coursework, video conference, and connect with teachers.

"We're so excited and thankful to Twin Valley for this grant," said Susan Moyer, Dorothy Bramlage Public Library director. "Computer literacy is essential to modern living, and this will help move individuals and ultimately the community forward with a more educated population."

Glasco, Kan. | Glasco City Library Technology Lab

$4,239

The Glasco City Library was awarded $4,239 to upgrade and expand the library's technology lab with new computers, workstations, software, charging stations and power strip towers. The library will be a resource for rural residents in Glasco and the surrounding area, with access to use the new computers, software and internet.

"We are so excited to receive this grant. It will enable us to purchase new computers and software so we can continue to encourage the growth of our patrons and enrich their lives through lifelong learning," said Ashley Davis, Glasco City Library board president.

Longton, Kan. | Fire Department Radios

$5,000

The Longton Fire Department received a $5,000 grant to upgrade their radio communication equipment. Currently, the department has two analog radios. From structural fires to wildland fires and working with other agencies, Longton's fire chief says limited or no communication can put personnel in danger.

"My top priority is the safety of our volunteer firefighters. In a fire or other emergency, communication is vital," said Longton Fire Chief Ervin Davis. "Our previous radios were obsolete, with dead batteries and faulty microphones. We have made do with two donated radios amongst a dozen firefighters, putting them at risk. This grant will improve safety and communication with our department and other agencies, and ultimately contribute to saving lives and property in our area."

The project will add five digital handheld radios to the Longton Fire Department, allowing volunteers to safely participate in emergency response situations.

Miltonvale, Kan. | Chamber of Commerce Community Signs

$1,000

The Miltonvale Chamber received a $1,000 grant to add signage for events and activities in the community, such as TootleFest, the Farmers Market, and others.

"Without Twin Valley's help, the display signs would have not been a reality," said Lowell Marsh, Miltonvale Chamber of Commerce president.



The grants were made possible, in part, by matching grants from Twin Valley's partners the Foundation for Rural Service and CoBank.

"We understand the impact that community grants can have on rural communities, driving positive change and improving the foundations of resilience and prosperity," said Aaron Wertenberger, Twin Valley strategic operations manager and program administrator. "As we continue our legacy of providing essential connectivity, our team remains committed to supporting and uplifting these communities through our dedication to providing resources and opportunities."

About Twin Valley

Twin Valley is a fourth-generation family business that has over 80 years' experience providing cutting-edge technology and connectivity throughout the central U.S. Twin Valley helps customers unlock possibilities to realize their full potential by providing a unique combination of broadband, managed IT services, technology consulting, professional services, and cloud/data center solutions

for

both residential and business customers.

Twin Valley made a Pledge to their communities and customers, always striving to provide the most reliable broadband network, the best value

for

internet, local hometown customer service and meaningful community outreach initiatives. Learn more at

twinvalley/pledge.



SOURCE Twin Valley