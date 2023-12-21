Unice Proudly Supports Non-Profit Organization Ebeauty's Charity Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) UNice Hair joined the charity event hosted by the non-profit organization EBeauty Community.

BUCKEYE, Ariz., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a heartwarming collaboration, UNice Hair joined the charity event hosted by the non-profit organization EBeauty Community. The event was held in Buckeye, Arizona on November 5th.

EBeauty, committed to empowering women battling cancer through initiatives like a national wig exchange program and hospital partnership program, found a supportive partner in UNice. Sharing EBeauty's vision, UNice aimed to use its influence to help resilient individuals regain confidence through EBeauty's platform.

For many women, their hair is not just a physical attribute but a vital element of identity, particularly in certain cultural and religious contexts. Cancer-related hair loss brings not only physical pain but also emotional distress. Wigs, while often a practical solution, come with a hefty price tag, adding an extra burden. UNice participated in EBeauty's free wig program, striving to eliminate financial barriers for patients.

UNice has a consistent track record in public welfare. This marks the second collaboration between UNice and EBeauty, showcasing UNice's commitment to empowering individuals battling cancer. Beyond donating high-quality human hair wigs, UNice sponsored $5,000 for the charity event. Together, UNice and EBeauty rallied kindhearted individuals to support women fighting cancer with love and compassion.

The event's agenda included a celebrity speech, an auction, and a reception. Participants connected on a compassionate level, contributing to the success of the event. Chloe Wang, VP of Brand Marketing at UNice shared: "Wigs are a medium that connects UNice and women with cancer. We hope that UNice's wigs can bring them comfort so that everyone who uses our products can rebuild their confidence and regain their beauty."

UNice is driven by a mission to inspire individuals worldwide to embrace their authentic selves. With a premium selection of quality human hair wigs, bundles, and closures. UNice's celebrity stylists, expert cosmetologists, and hair industry veterans also offer an unmatched salon experience at UNice retail stores and salons. To learn more about UNice, please visit unice

