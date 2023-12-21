Dexacan Now Offering Cardiovascular Risk Assessment Scan And Analysis, In Kelowna, BC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Our DXA scans can be used to identify those who are at higher risk for heart disease.

- The Dexacan TeamKELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- People affected by cardiovascular disease may go undiagnosed until a severe heart failure event such as stroke, heart attack, and myocardial infarction occurs.DexaCan Kelowna offers a cutting-edge assessment called a DEXA scan . This advanced diagnostic tool can assess heart disease and stroke risk factors. The scan helps visualize calcified plaque in the abdominal aorta which has been found to be a marker of increased risk for cardiovascular events.The scan is suitable for everyone concerned about their risks of cardiovascular disease, particularly in those with a family or personal history of heart disease and stroke.A lateral DXA is non-invasive and has low-radiation exposure. A DEXA scan typically exposes a person to a radiation dose of about 1 to 2 microsieverts (μSv). On average, everyone is exposed to natural background radiation from the environment. This exposure amounts to about 2 to 3 μSv per day from cosmic rays from space, naturally occurring radioactive materials in the ground, and other minor sources. To compare: one dental X-ray exposes a person to about 5 μSv, which is 2.5 times the upper range of a DEXA scan. A chest X-ray exposes people to about 100 μSv, which is the equivalent to having 50 to 100 DEXA scans.The DEXA scan can help predict and permit preventive actions for heart disease or other metabolic disturbances. By setting a DXA benchmark, physicians can also determine if a cardiovascular condition worsens or stays the same after a previous diagnosis and treatment.DexaCan received DAP accreditation from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia, ensuring the diagnostic services meet provincial standards.The clinic serves patients from all provinces and territories with rapid access to private preventative care. DexaCan Kelowna is staffed by a team of healthcare professionals with extensive experience in proactive medicine and disease prevention.Contact DexaCan now to book an appointment. No referral is required.

