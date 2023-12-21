Dexacan Clinic Offers A Newly Available Bone Density Scan And Analysis In Kelowna, BC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DEXA is today's established standard for measuring bone density. It can provide helpful details about osteoporosis and fracture risks.

- The Dexacan TeamKELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Osteoporosis causes two million bone fractures every year. This devastating disease affects 4 out of 5 women and many men. Fortunately, it can be detected and treated. A bone density test is the only test to diagnose osteoporosis before a broken bone occurs.DexaCan offers a cutting-edge bone density assessment called a DEXA scan . This advanced diagnostic tool can evaluate a patient's risk of developing osteoporotic fractures and also deliver precise segmental body fat and muscle distribution measurements. The scan is suitable for everyone concerned about the possibilities of bone fractures, like athletes in training and men and women at risk of osteoporosis.The DEXA scan uses beams of very low-energy radiation to determine the density of the bone. The machine measures the amount of X-rays that pass through the bone from each beam. A DEXA scan typically exposes a person to a radiation dose of about 1 to 2 microsieverts (μSv). On average, everyone is exposed to natural background radiation from the environment. This exposure amounts to about 2 to 3 μSv per day from cosmic rays from space, naturally occurring radioactive materials in the ground, and other minor sources. To compare: one dental X-ray exposes a person to about 5 μSv, which is 2.5 times the upper range of a DEXA scan. A chest X-ray exposes people to about 100 μSv, which is the equivalent to having 50 to 100 DEXA scans.The fracture risk is determined by age, body weight, prior fracture history, family history of osteoporotic fractures and lifestyle issues such as cigarette smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.By setting a DXA benchmark, a physician can determine if bone density improves, worsens, or stays the same after a previous diagnosis and treatment. DXA is also effective in tracking the effects of treatment for osteoporosis and other conditions that cause bone loss.DexaCan Kelowna has received DAP accreditation from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia, ensuring the diagnostic services meet provincial standards.DexaCan Kelowna serves patients from all provinces and territories with rapid access to private preventative care. The clinic is staffed by a team of healthcare professionals with extensive experience in bone health, proactive medicine, and disease prevention.Contact DexaCan now to book an appointment. No referral is required.

