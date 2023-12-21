Meghalaya Has Surpassed National Average In Jal Jeevan Mission: Conrad Sangma

(MENAFN- IANS) Shillong, Dec 21 (IANS) Meghalaya has surpassed the national average in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), achieving 72.37 per cent connections in this year from mere 0.7 per cent of households with tap water connections in 2019, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Thursday.

A statement noted that "Meghalaya's achievement of 4,71,544 connections is a testament to the dedicated efforts of the government in realising this vision".

As of August 15, 2019, Meghalaya had 4,550 households (0.70 per cent) with tap water connections and now the state has nearing 5 lakh connections, the statement mentioned.

"Meghalaya has crossed the national average in terms of connections for Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). If you recall when we started the mission, Meghalaya was at 0.75 per cent which was the lowest in the country. Today, after a lot of hard work being done by all the engineers, officials, departments, and ministers, we have finally crossed the national average which is at 72.1 per cent and Meghalaya, today is at 72.37 per cent," CM Sangma said.

According to him, the state in a very short time will be able to achieve the 100 per cent target.

"There are many challenges to be addressed. Apart from giving connections, we have challenges pertaining of the water source. Hence, we are working with all concerned departments to see how we could mitigate and adapt to these kinds of challenges that we are facing," Sangma mentioned.

Meanwhile, state Public Health Engineering Department Minister Marcuise Marak expressed the government's commitment to achieving 100 per cent connections in the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He said: "I am overjoyed to announce that Meghalaya has achieved a major milestone in the Jal Jeevan Mission implementation. With 4,71,544 connections today, our state proudly outperforms the national average."

--IANS

tdr/pgh