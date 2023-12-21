               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Several Dead In Shooting Near Prague Varsity, Assailant Killed


12/21/2023 10:30:17 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Prague, Dec 21 (IANS) Several people were killed and many others injured in a shooting incident near the Charles University on Jan Palach Square in the Czech capital on Thursday, police said, adding that the assailant has been eliminated.

"The shooter has been eliminated !!! The entire building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of injured on the scene," the Czech police said in a post on X.

In an earlier tweet, it had said that it was "currently responding to a reported shooting at a school in Namesti Jan Palach".

"Based on initial information, we can confirm that there are dead and injured people at the scene", the police said, adding that the whole of the square and surrounding area in Prague's Old Town was closed and urged people to stay away from the scene and remain indoors.

