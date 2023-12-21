Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Launches Unified National Visa 'KSA VISA' Platform

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

Upon the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and under the supervision of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Executive Affairs, Abdulhadi bin Ahmed Al-Mansouri, launched the Unified National Visa Platform (KSA VISA) at the second edition of the Digital Government Forum.\r

The Unified National Platform links more than 30 ministries, authorities, and private sector to facilitate the visa application process aimed at achieving the national objectives of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The platform includes visas for Hajj, Umrah visits, business visits, tourist visas, and work visas.\r

One of the key procedures implemented on the platform involves streamlining essential visa issuance processes to elevate the visitor experience. This platform integrates a smart search engine for convenient access to available visas. Additionally, it features a centralized reference point detailing visa requirements across various categories and their application procedures. Moreover, an updated personal profile for visitors facilitates easy visa review and reapplication.\r

Furthermore, enhancements to the platform include the integration of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. These additions aim to ensure data accuracy verification and elevate the overall efficiency of the platform in line with its role in advancing the Kingdom's objectives.

