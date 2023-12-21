'Day Of Reckoning' Fight On Saturday

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

\r

Riyadh will host the \u201cDay of Reckoning\u201d fight for the world\u2019s most famous world boxing champions next Saturday as part of the Riyadh Season 2023 at the \u201cKingdom Arena\u201d.\r

\r

The \u201cDay of Reckoning\u201d will see confrontations of the professional boxing champions British Anthony Joshua, Swedish Einar Otto Wallin, New Zealander Joseph Parker, American Deontay Wilder, Croatian Filip Hrgovi\u0107, Australian Mark De Mori, Russian Dmitry Bivol, British Lyndon Arthur, Australian Jai Opetaia, British Ellis Zorro, Dagestani Arslanbek Makhmudov, British Daniel Dubois, American Jarrell Miller, Cuban Frank Sanchez, and New Zealander Junior Fa.\r

\r

In its fourth edition, the Riyadh Season, which is held under the slogan \u201cBig Time\u201d, is witnessing many events, entertainment options, and diverse global experiences and is attracting visitors from all over the world. The season also offers artistic concerts, exhibitions, and other unique events in which celebrities and prominent brands participate.\r

\r

Worldwide, tickets for these events and experiences can be booked via the WeBook application through the link: http:\/\/onelink\/wbkapp.

MENAFN21122023007116015312ID1107642969