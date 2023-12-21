Tempus Realty Partners Announces Successful Sale Of Final Property In $21.6M Portfolio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Tempus Realty Partners , an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership, is pleased to announce the disposition of the last property in Portfolio 1 for $5. The sale completes all dispositions in Tempus' Portfolio 1, totaling $21.

The 20,036 SF building is in North Davidson, NC and has been repurposed for office use. The property was acquired by Tempus in 2019 for $2 and placed into Portfolio 1, alongside three other properties. The four properties are in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Charlotte, North Carolina

"It is always a matter of great satisfaction for us at Tempus to deliver outstanding outcomes for our investors," Dan Andrews, Tempus Realty Partners CEO, said. "The North Davidson project stands out as a particularly gratifying result. Not only have we achieved a great outcome for our investors, but we have also played a pivotal role in accelerating the rejuvenation of the North Davidson community."

Portfolio 1 is the second Tempus portfolio to have sold all properties. Since 2016, Tempus has curated seven portfolios consisting of industrial and office buildings.

Tempus Realty Partners is an investor-centric real estate investment partnership focused on acquiring and developing commercial real estate mainly in the South and Midwest. The strategy of Tempus is to create superior risk-adjusted returns via unique commercial real estate opportunities by investing with its network of partners in targeted cities. Tempus has acquired more than $1 billion of property in 25 states since 2016.



