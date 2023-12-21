Zerofox Achieves Outstanding Recognition In G2's Winter 2024 Report, Securing Multiple Badges In Key Cybersecurity Categories

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company solidifies leadership in external cybersecurity with honors for brand protection, dark web monitoring, fraud detection, and threat intelligence

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), a leading provider of external cybersecurity, proudly announces its exceptional performance in G2's Winter 2024 report. The company was awarded nine badges across five categories, including brand protection, dark web monitoring, fraud detection, and threat intelligence, for its leading external cybersecurity solution.



ZeroFox was recognized as a leader in several global and regional Grid® Reports, which provide users with a high-level overview of a category on G2, including which products have the most satisfied customers and largest presence in the market. These achievements are the latest industry validation for ZeroFox as a leading digital risk protection provider, and underscore the company's commitment to providing unparalleled brand protection, dark web monitoring, and threat intelligence services to customers.

ZeroFox was also ranked across multiple Index Reports, which take a deeper dive into what matters most to buyers - product usability, implementation, relationship, and results. This recognition is a testament to ZeroFox's dedication to outstanding customer relationships, support, and the usability of the ZeroFox External Cybersecurity Platform.

In G2's Winter 2024 report, ZeroFox proudly earned nine badges:



Leader: Grid® Report for Brand Protection | Winter 2024

Leader: Grid® Report for Dark Web Monitoring | Winter 2024

Leader: Grid® Report for Threat Intelligence | Winter 2024

Leader: Americas Regional Grid® Report for Dark Web Monitoring | Winter 2024

Leader: Americas Regional Grid® Report for Threat Intelligence | Winter 2024

Best Relationship: Relationship Index for Brand Protection | Winter 2024

Easiest to Do Business With: Relationship Index for Fraud Detection | Winter 2024

Best Support: Relationship Index for Threat Intelligence | Winter 2024 Easiest to Use: Usability Index for Threat Intelligence | Winter 2024

Commenting on these achievements, John Prestridge, Chief Product Officer at ZeroFox, said, "We are honored to receive multiple badges in G2's Winter 2024 report. These wins reinforce our brand protection, dark web monitoring, and threat intelligence offerings as the leading choice for advanced external cybersecurity solutions that provide protection outside the corporate perimeter. ZeroFox remains dedicated to empowering organizations to address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks, and stay ahead of adversaries."

G2's Grid and Index reports provide an in-depth analysis of software solutions based on customer reviews and market presence. For more information about ZeroFox and its award-winning digital risk protection services, please visit .

About ZeroFox:

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX) is an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, redefining security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident, and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology, and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit for more information.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries:

Maisie Guzi, ZeroFox

...

Investor Relations:

Todd Weller, ZeroFox

...