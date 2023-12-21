JFOODO LAUNCHES SAKE AND SEAFOOD PAIRINGS IN SAN FRANCISCO WITH MICHELIN-STARRED ANGLER + CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED UNGRAFTED

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Japanese Sake x Hand-Dived Maine Scallops with Vermouth Butter

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- JFOODO (The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center) today announces further extension of its nationwide promotional campaign via restaurant collaborations in San Francisco. Restaurant partners include Michelin-starred live fire seafood restaurant Angler and critically acclaimed restaurant Ungrafted.An increasing number of restaurants are leveraging the sake renaissance taking place around the world – a time when small-batch sake breweries and new brands are taking off, while prestigious sake breweries with long traditions are also actively developing new products and rebranding themselves. Global exports of Japanese sake reached a record high in 2022 for the thirteenth consecutive year.Angler restaurant highlights sake and seafood pairings, such as Hand-Dived Maine Scallops with Vermouth Butter paired with Akishika Shuzo, Junmai Muroka Nama (unfiltered, non-pasteurized). The pairing is available on the Angler menu from December 21, 2023 - January 21, 2024.“Sake is versatile and has a way of bringing out the umami of seafood, making sake and seafood a perfect match,” says Chef Adam Stacy, Angler.“As a sea-life focused restaurant, we have had sake on our wine list for many years.”“The Akishika Shuzo, Junmai Muroka Nama (unfiltered, non-pasteurized) balances more delicate and fruity aromatics perfectly with the more savory, saline side of sake flavors, as well as a mild, rich cheesy flavor. Our grilled Maine diver scallops have a buttery texture and huge depth of flavor, especially with the smoked lemon sauce we use over the dish. Overall, there's a harmonious combination of both savory and fruity aromatics in both the dish and the sake, and wonderfully matched welterweight textures,” explains Morgan Harris, head sommelier, Angler.Ungrafted pairs their Mt. Lassen Trout with Roasted Poblano, Coconut, and Pickled Squash with Fukucho, 'Moon on the Water,' Junmai Ginjo, currently available on their menu through January 21, 2024.“Sake is something we've always loved pairing with our food at Ungrafted. The texture, the aromatics, the subtle but complex flavors – it provides a different experience than wine,” says Rebecca Fineman, wine director / managing partner, Ungrafted.“When we opened Ungrafted, we were determined to have a deep sake program, all available by the glass. Many people were surprised by this, as they had never seen sake on a menu that wasn't Japanese. Fortunately things are changing. Some of the most satisfying food and wine pairings are those that aren't the obvious ones, and sake is at the top of that list.”For more information about sake x seafood collaborations and sake-related events, visit or watch the campaign video here: .ABOUT JFOODOJFOODO (The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center) was established by the Japanese government in 2017 with the aim of boosting the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery, and food products by branding them and promoting them widely around the world. JFOODO was named with the hope and vision of increasing awareness of Japanese food and winning fans for it all over the world, in the same way that other Japanese cultures do.

